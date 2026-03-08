From Film Sets To Eco Startups: Bollywood Divas Are Redefining Entrepreneurships With Their Eco- Friendly Brands

Beyond Bollywood’s trailblazers, these Indian actresses are redefining entrepreneurships by spearheading eco-friendly brands that embed sustainability at their core. From organic materials and zero-waste processes to ethical sourcing and circular models, their ventures not only promote environmental responsibility but also empower communities, making conscious living stylish and accessible.

This Women’s Day, let’s take a look at the Bollywood divas who have redefined sustainability through their ventures. As artists and entrepreneurs, they are not merely reflecting change, they are actively engineering it. Their work reminds us that celebrity influence can be purposeful, measurable, and enduring.

In amplifying environmental responsibility and women’s empowerment, they are shaping a legacy that extends far beyond cinema.

1. Alia Bhatt – Ed-a-Mamma

Alia Bhatt has founded Ed-a-Mamma, which offers sustainable kids clothes, maternity wear, and personal care products like baby shampoos and lotions, which is from organic cotton, recycled fabrics, and safe plant ingredients. Each product includes plantable seed tags, toys from leftover cloth, and it also supports local craft workers.

2. Katrina Kaif – Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif’s Kay Beauty delivers vegan, PETA-certified cruelty-free makeup in recyclable aluminium and glass with 20% post-consumer recycled content, formulated for 97% Indian skin tones. The Kay Kare Foundation uplifts rural women through skill training, while low-water production and biodegradable formulas minimize ecological impact.

3. Deepika Padukone – 82°E

Deepika Padukone’s 82°E skincare achieves 100% plastic-neutrality by recycling equivalent waste volumes, using PETA-certified vegan ingredients, post-consumer recycled jars, and FSC-certified paper. It funds reforestation, renewable energy, and biodiversity projects, with clean actives like retinol alternatives from Ayurvedic sources for holistic skin health.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Anomaly

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Anomaly haircare employs 100% post-consumer recycled ocean plastic bottles and aluminium cans that are infinitely recyclable, paired with vegan, sulphate-free formulas in minimalist packaging. Carbon-neutral shipping and refill stations reduce waste, democratizing clean beauty for all hair types at affordable prices.

5. Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Saaki

Samantha’s Saaki clothes use leftover fabrics, organic cotton, and handmade cloth from women makers, with fully recyclable packs and a resale site for old clothes. It reduces pollution through repair events and tracks fair supply chains.

