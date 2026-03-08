LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr. Ghungroo Will Be Back? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Reunite For 'Welcome 4'

Majnu Bhai, Uday and Dr. Ghungroo Will Be Back? Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar And Paresh Rawal Reunite For ‘Welcome 4’

Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have long been associated with some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comedies. One of their most popular collaborations was director Anees Bazmee’s madcap entertainer Welcome (2007).

Welcome 4 In Making (Photo: Imdb)
Welcome 4 In Making (Photo: Imdb)

Published: March 8, 2026 11:28:24 IST

Anil Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have long been associated with some of Hindi cinema’s most memorable comedies. One of their most popular collaborations was director Anees Bazmee’s madcap entertainer Welcome (2007). 

While Akshay did not appear in its 2015 sequel Welcome Back, and the upcoming third instalment Welcome to the Jungle will not feature Anil, the veteran actor recently shared that he would love to reunite with Akshay for a potential fourth film in the franchise.

Anil recently appeared on the Holi special episode of Akshay’s show Wheel of Fortune, alongside his Subedaar co-stars Radhikka Madan and Saurabh Shukla. During the episode, an audience member told the two actors that he was a big admirer of both of them and particularly loved Welcome.

Responding to the fan, Anil revealed that he still owns the quirky “horse and donkey” painting created by his character, Majnu Bhai, in the 2007 film.

The actor also expressed his interest in returning to the franchise for another chapter. “Aur Welcome 4 hum phir saath mein karenge (Then we will do Welcome 4 together),” he said, hinting at a possible reunion with Akshay.

Speaking about the iconic painting from the film, Anil acknowledged that people often make fun of it and turn it into memes. “Aap log iska mazaak uda dete ho, memes bana ke, aur log sochte hain, kaisi painting hai (You all make fun of it, make memes out of it, and people wonder what kind of painting it even is),” he joked. 

However, he added that the painting actually carries a deeper meaning. According to him, the horse and donkey represent a juxtaposition — the horse symbolising speed, energy and hard work, while the donkey reflects the opposite.

When the fan mentioned that T-shirts featuring the famous Majnu Bhai painting are now available, Radhikka Madan chimed in to say that she owns one too. Anil then laughed and added that he also earns a profit from the merchandise.

QUICK LINKS