From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Ghanta Naveen Babu, widely known as Nani, stands among the most dependable and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as the “Natural Star,” he is celebrated for his effortless acting style, relatable charm, and his knack for balancing mainstream entertainers with meaningful, content-driven films.

Born on February 24, 1984, Nani made his acting debut with Ashta Chamma and gradually built a strong filmography anchored in compelling storytelling. Over the years, he has delivered commercial blockbusters, critically acclaimed dramas, and experimental performances — seamlessly transitioning from romantic roles to intense action-driven characters.

As Nani turns 42, here’s a look at 10 of his most impactful films:

HIT: The Third Case (2025) – Netflix

The third installment in the HIT franchise features Nani as a fierce police officer assigned by the Homicide Intervention Team to track down a dangerous group of serial killers and bring their murder spree to an end.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) – Netflix

This psychological action thriller follows Surya, a man who chooses Saturdays to confront injustice. His mission brings him face-to-face with a ruthless and corrupt police officer, sparking an intense clash.

Dasara (2023) – Netflix

Set in a coal-mining village, this action drama showcases Nani in a rugged role alongside Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty. The story centers on two best friends who fall in love with the same woman, leading to betrayal, murder, and the uncovering of a larger political conspiracy.

Hi Nanna (2023) – Netflix

In this emotional romantic drama, Nani plays a devoted father to six-year-old Mahi, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Her quest to learn about her estranged mother leads to unexpected revelations and a deeply moving journey of love and healing. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Shyam Singha Roy (2021) – Netflix

Nani appears in a dual role in this period drama. The story follows an aspiring filmmaker accused of plagiarism who begins experiencing visions of his past life as Shyam Singha Roy, a revolutionary Bengali social reformer from the 1970s.

Jersey (2019) – ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video

This sports drama features Nani as a gifted but unsuccessful cricketer who decides to revive his career in his mid-30s. Motivated by his son’s dream of owning a national team jersey, he returns to the field in pursuit of redemption.

Gentleman (2016) – ZEE5

In this thriller, Nani plays a dual role. The narrative follows two women whose lovers are identical in appearance. After one of the men dies under mysterious circumstances, suspicions arise, unraveling secrets and unexpected twists.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) – JioHotstar, Prime Video

This romantic comedy revolves around Lucky, an absent-minded botanist who struggles to conceal his memory issues from his girlfriend, a classical dancer, resulting in a series of humorous complications.

Eega (2012) – Prime Video, JioHotstar

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this fantasy action film stars Nani alongside Samantha and Sudeepa. The story revolves around a man who is killed by a wealthy industrialist jealous of his love interest. Reincarnated as a housefly, he sets out to avenge his death and protect the woman he loves.

Ala Modalaindi (2011) – Prime Video, ZEE5

This romantic entertainer traces the chaotic love story of a man who recounts his past after being kidnapped on his ex-girlfriend’s wedding day — ultimately leading to a heartwarming realization about love and destiny.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom