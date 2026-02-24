LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Nani made his acting debut with Ashta Chamma and gradually built a strong filmography anchored in compelling storytelling. Over the years, he has delivered commercial blockbusters, critically acclaimed dramas, and experimental performances — seamlessly transitioning from romantic roles to intense action-driven characters.

Ghanta Naveen Babu, widely known as Nani, stands among the most dependable and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as the “Natural Star" (Photo credit: imdb)
Ghanta Naveen Babu, widely known as Nani, stands among the most dependable and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as the “Natural Star" (Photo credit: imdb)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:47:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Ghanta Naveen Babu, widely known as Nani, stands among the most dependable and versatile actors in Telugu cinema. Fondly referred to as the “Natural Star,” he is celebrated for his effortless acting style, relatable charm, and his knack for balancing mainstream entertainers with meaningful, content-driven films.

Born on February 24, 1984, Nani made his acting debut with Ashta Chamma and gradually built a strong filmography anchored in compelling storytelling. Over the years, he has delivered commercial blockbusters, critically acclaimed dramas, and experimental performances — seamlessly transitioning from romantic roles to intense action-driven characters.

As Nani turns 42, here’s a look at 10 of his most impactful films:

You Might Be Interested In

HIT: The Third Case (2025) – Netflix

The third installment in the HIT franchise features Nani as a fierce police officer assigned by the Homicide Intervention Team to track down a dangerous group of serial killers and bring their murder spree to an end.

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024) – Netflix

This psychological action thriller follows Surya, a man who chooses Saturdays to confront injustice. His mission brings him face-to-face with a ruthless and corrupt police officer, sparking an intense clash.

Dasara (2023) – Netflix

Set in a coal-mining village, this action drama showcases Nani in a rugged role alongside Keerthy Suresh and Dheekshith Shetty. The story centers on two best friends who fall in love with the same woman, leading to betrayal, murder, and the uncovering of a larger political conspiracy.

Hi Nanna (2023) – Netflix

In this emotional romantic drama, Nani plays a devoted father to six-year-old Mahi, who suffers from cystic fibrosis. Her quest to learn about her estranged mother leads to unexpected revelations and a deeply moving journey of love and healing. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Shyam Singha Roy (2021) – Netflix

Nani appears in a dual role in this period drama. The story follows an aspiring filmmaker accused of plagiarism who begins experiencing visions of his past life as Shyam Singha Roy, a revolutionary Bengali social reformer from the 1970s.

Jersey (2019) – ZEE5, JioHotstar, Prime Video

This sports drama features Nani as a gifted but unsuccessful cricketer who decides to revive his career in his mid-30s. Motivated by his son’s dream of owning a national team jersey, he returns to the field in pursuit of redemption.

Gentleman (2016) – ZEE5

In this thriller, Nani plays a dual role. The narrative follows two women whose lovers are identical in appearance. After one of the men dies under mysterious circumstances, suspicions arise, unraveling secrets and unexpected twists.

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy (2015) – JioHotstar, Prime Video

This romantic comedy revolves around Lucky, an absent-minded botanist who struggles to conceal his memory issues from his girlfriend, a classical dancer, resulting in a series of humorous complications.

Eega (2012) – Prime Video, JioHotstar

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, this fantasy action film stars Nani alongside Samantha and Sudeepa. The story revolves around a man who is killed by a wealthy industrialist jealous of his love interest. Reincarnated as a housefly, he sets out to avenge his death and protect the woman he loves.

Ala Modalaindi (2011) – Prime Video, ZEE5

This romantic entertainer traces the chaotic love story of a man who recounts his past after being kidnapped on his ex-girlfriend’s wedding day — ultimately leading to a heartwarming realization about love and destiny.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: happy birthday NaniHi NannaJerseynaniNani Movie list

RELATED News

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Priyanka Mohan’s Made In Korea Gets Official Netflix Release Date, Countdown To Much-Awaited Drama Begins

VIROSH Wedding LIVE: Vijay Deverakonda- Rashmika Mandanna’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Kick Off Today With Haldi And Mehendi Ceremony

Happy Birthday Nani: Inside Ghanta Naveen Babu’s Luxurious Life, Net Worth, And Rise To Stardom

LATEST NEWS

iQOO 15R Launched In India: 50MP Sony LYT-700V Camera, 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging, Check All Specs And Price

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

AIIMS Gorakhpur Woman Doctor From Nagaland Alleges Sexual, Racial Abuse Amid Row Over Harassment Of 3 Arunachal Women In Delhi

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend
From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend
From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend
From Jersey To Hi Nanna: 10 Must-Watch Films Of Natural Star Nani To Watch On OTT This Weekend

QUICK LINKS