From London Love To Baby Bump: Inside Parineeti Chopra’s Love Story With Raghav Chadha

Since the onset of their romance, the affair between Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and AAP politician Raghav Chadha has kept the hearts of the fans with their chemistry. From that fateful first meeting in London through a grand wedding in Udaipur to soon to be parents, theirs is a love story is a classic fairy tale. Their announcement of their first pregnancy on August 25, 2025 has fans in sheer excitement and awe. Let’s go back in time and relive this iconic Bollywood and Political crossover.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s Encounter in London

Parineeti’s and Raghav’s love story began about 15 years ago at University of Manchester and the London School of Economics, where they first met as student. But it was not the exact start of this journey, their romance was rekindled back in 2022 at the India UK Achievers Honours in London when both were awarded in their respective fields, Parineeti for entertainment and Raghav for politics.

Sparks flew at a Republic Day breakfast, “I sat with him for half an hour and just knew he was the one,” Parineeti told reporters. This unlocked Parineeti’s detective mode, she looked for details about Raghav online, his age, height, marital status and everything.

Parineeti and Raghav: From Friendship to Forever

Parineeti and Raghav’s love was not just a fling but a promise for marriage, which was under serious discussion within days of their dating era. The fire of love which started in London further ignited during Parineeti’s shoot for Chamkila.

The adorable couple tied knot in September 2023 in a grand wedding at The Leela Palace in Udaipur after they got engaged in May earlier in Delhi. Parineeti’s wedding lehenga was designed by Manish Malhotra, the couple posted the pictures with the caption, “Our forever begins now.” From friends to soulmates, this trope and their love story is fans’ favourite till this day.

Parineeti Chopra’s Joyful Pregnancy Announcement

On August 25, 2025, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce their pregnancy with a lovely cake that read “1+1=3” surrounded by little baby footprints. Their caption, “Our little universe … on its way” melted hearts.

Fans could not help but remember Raghav’s honorable mention while guesting on The Great Indian Kapil Show when he teased, “good news jaldi”. This is announcement is another milestone in the couple’s love story and fans can’t wait to welcome the baby.

