Home > Entertainment > From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch

From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch

Best Web Series To Binge-Watch: From heartwarming family dramas and sharp political satires to gripping thrillers and light-hearted comedies, the best web series to binge-watch offer something for every kind of viewer. These shows combine strong storytelling, relatable characters and engaging performances, making it easy to move from one episode to the next without a break.

From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch (Picture Credits: Social Media)
From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch (Picture Credits: Social Media)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 25, 2025 14:04:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Panchayat 3 To Maamla Legal Hai: Check Out These 6 Best Web Series To Binge-Watch

Whether you're looking for comfort viewing, edge-of-the-seat suspense or socially relevant narratives, this year's standout web series promise hours of immersive entertainment perfect for a weekend binge. 

Whether you’re looking for comfort viewing, edge-of-the-seat suspense or socially relevant narratives, this year’s standout web series promise hours of immersive entertainment perfect for a weekend binge.

Gullak 4 | Rating- 9.1/10

Starring Jameel Khan, Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Harsh Mayar and Geetanjali Kulkarni, the beloved family drama returns with warmth and humour. The season follows Santosh Mishra, an electricity department employee, and his close-knit family as they navigate everyday life through heartfelt conversations, playful banter and shared moments that strengthen their bonds despite busy routines.

Panchayat 3 | Rating- 9/10

Phulera village faces fresh turmoil as a new secretary takes charge. Brij Bhushan Dubey (Raghubir Yadav) and his allies attempt to bring Abhishek back, defying the wishes of MLA Chandrakishore Singh (Pankaj Jha). While their plan succeeds, it deepens political tensions, showing how one decision can trigger far-reaching consequences. The season continues to explore grassroots politics with sharp insight.

Kota Factory 3 | Rating- 9/10

Featuring Jeetendra Kumar, Urvi Singh, Mayur More and Ahsaas Channa, the third season delves deeper into the pressures of India’s coaching culture. Beyond students, it sheds light on teachers’ emotional struggles, as Jeetu Bhaiya grapples with the aftermath of a tragic loss from the previous season.

Maamla Legal Hai | Rating- 8/10

Set in the Patparganj District Court, this workplace comedy follows a quirky group of lawyers dealing with bizarre cases, blending courtroom chaos with humour and sharp observations.

Sunflower 2 | Rating- 7.4/10

The mystery series returns with a high-profile murder and a growing list of unlikely suspects. As the investigation deepens, the show keeps viewers guessing whether the truth will finally come to light.

Maharani 3 | Rating- 7.9/10

Picking up from the previous season, Rani Bharti finds herself wrongfully imprisoned for three years while political rivals eliminate Bheema Bharti and frame her. Determined to reclaim her dignity, she sets out to prove her innocence to both her family and her constituents.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 2:04 PM IST
