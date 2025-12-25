‘Mark’ X Review: Kichcha Sudeep’s Power-Packed Intro Wins Fans, But Routine Screenplay Leaves Audiences Divided

The highly awaited action-thriller film ‘Mark,’ which has “Abhinaya Chakravarthy” Kichcha Sudeep as its main hero, has already begun its grand Christmas premiere officially and has influenced a lot of activities in Sandalwood. Vijay Kartikeyaa, the director of the film, was very much a part of the burden of expectations that came along with it, especially after the previous works of the two were so good.

The situation was charged right from the early morning 6 AM shows, as 101 cut-outs and milk abhisheka signified a festive welcome for the star. The initial influx of viewers was very strong; however, the first posts on social media say there is a “divided house” opinion.

The movie is said to be visually very attractive to the hardcore followers but, at the same time, very controversial for its renderings, with many considering it a “standard” job in the cop-thriller genre.

Star Power and Intro Scene Excellence

The initial responding audience clearly gave the spotlight to Kichcha Sudeep, whose presence was simply overwhelming. In the character of Ajay Markandeya, a suspended officer with a character described as “brute force,” Sudeep is producing what a lot of the audience is describing as his “most stylish” performance in recent years. The opening scene with a very energetic dance number and a tough slow-motion entrance has taken the first half of the movie.

#MarkTheFilm: Brilliant from the first go. Multiple storylines unfold in the 1st half, and every dot is neatly ticked in the 2nd half. Ultra stylish, mental mass characterization for our Baadshah, hands down his best action film so far. Ajaneesh’s BGM elevates the film big time. — Akash R Patil (@ImAkashPatil) December 25, 2025







The actors’ performativity remains as the strongest asset of the movie, as shown by the loudness of the audience during such moments. Sudeep is backed up by B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s driving background score and the technical quality of the action blocks provides a temporary protection against the film’s deep writing weaknesses.

First half of #Mark is below average, intro song okay but rest drags badly. Disappointing start! #MarkTheFilm“ Waiting for 2nd half — AR (@ZONESTRUGGLE) December 25, 2025

Routine Screenplay and Predictable Narrative

The movie’s performance did not match its star-studded cast due to its dull screenplay and plot wanderings. Both critics and impartial viewers have observed that the latter part of the film “goes directly to the expected place,” inheriting the clichés shown in Sudeep’s last film, Max.

To keep the first half strong, character introductions and a race-against-time premise involving kidnapped children were there, but the resolution turned out to be fast and lacked the “hold” needed for a modern thriller.

Numerous fans voiced their dissatisfaction with such a huge star being put in a script that offers little in terms of novelty, which resulted in an “average” rating from those who wanted a more profound cinematic experience beyond the “mass” elements.

