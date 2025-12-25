LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday divides audiences. While fans praise their chemistry, emotional sequences, and music by Vishal-Shekhar, critics call the screenplay predictable. The film's paisa vasool quotient remains debated amid strong box-office buzz.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Review: Kartik-Ananya’s Chemistry Sparks Mixed Reactions (Pc: X)
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Review: Kartik-Ananya’s Chemistry Sparks Mixed Reactions (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 25, 2025 09:44:01 IST

Tu Meri Main Tera X Review: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday Chemistry Sparks Debate, Is Film Truly Paisa Vasool Or Barbaad?

The celebration period has been signified by the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri release, which was the most awaited video of the Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday duet. The film is the brainchild of Sameer Vidwans, and besides being the lung of Dharma Productions, it also is a very “classy and crazy” romantic comedy by the cinematographer from the beautiful Croatia.

The discussion on social media has started as the first day’s shows have finished. It is a mix of opinions, with some people treating the movie as the best feel-good entertainer of 2025, while others are disappointed with the romantic drama, drawing comparisons to the past glam saga where style was given more credit than substance and depth was neglected.

Twitter Reactions and Audience Feedback

The digital world seems to have split right down the middle when it comes to the film’s “paisa vasool” quotient. One side is represented by several moviegoers on X (formerly Twitter) who couldn’t stop talking about the effortless chemistry that the actors, Kartik and Ananya, have between them, suggesting that the on-screen spark has grown up a lot since their last movie.

The first part of the film is especially getting good reviews for its emotional impact and supporting roles of the veterans like Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta. But in contrast, there is a vocal part of the audience that has called the movie “a good-looking bunch of nothing,” the most common complaint being about the screenplay that was too predictable and the “Saat Samundar Paar” remix not being as magical as the original 1992 classic.



Box Office Prospects and Musical Hits

On the financial side, the film has entered an already overcrowded market, which has led to the questioning of its commercial success among the nutritionists in the film industry. However, despite the tough competition, the advance bookings still showed a positive report with over 63,000 tickets sold before the day of the opening.



The film’s background music, which is by Vishal-Shekhar, is said to be the most powerful of its support; “Hum Dono,” for instance, is the song that has been mentioned as the “USP” of the whole experience, and it has already reached the top of the streaming charts.

It will be very difficult for the film to keep living on the excellent praises it has been getting if it is not supported by the public, because it is trying to mix the difficult, glamorous style with the simple, heartwarming moments that are the signature of a successful Bollywood rom-com at the same time.

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:44 AM IST
