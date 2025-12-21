LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Saiyaara To Action Hero: Ahaan Panday’s Thrilling Comeback Backed By YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar , Coming Soon

Ahaan Panday gears up for a action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, backed by Yash Raj Films, featuring energetic stunts, youth-driven storytelling, and speculation around female lead Sharvari.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: December 21, 2025 00:19:32 IST

Saiyaara Famed Ahaan Panday Confirms Action-Packed Second Film; Fans, Brace Yourselves!

Ready far a bang? Ahaan Panday just dropped a bombshell at a recent public appearance, his next film will be a high-octane action thriller directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Fresh from winning Debutant Actor of the Year for Saiyaara, Panday revealed that fans are in for a rollercoaster ride of jaw-dropping stunts and edge-of-your-seat drama. Rumors? Squashed. Speculations? Ended. With this announcement, Panday isn’t just turning a page, he’s flipping the whole book.

Get ready, because the young star is all set to unleash a new action avatar, and it’s safe to say, Bollywood hasn’t seen anything like this coming!

Ahaan Panday’s Next Adventure: Action, Youth, and Thrills Await After Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday’s next venture, which is to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an action-thriller that is very likely to be a superhot mess for the audience. The film is a youth-dominated one, having three directors under 30 years who are going to do the grand storytelling in a totally new and modern way that Bollywood has not seen in the past few years.

Although not all the details about the plot have been revealed, still, Panday has talked about incredibly energetic fight scenes, strong emotions, and a plot that young people can easily relate to. Shooting is planned to start in a few months, and the audience can look forward to a very lively, exciting, and full-of-surprises cinematic experience.

Who Is The Female Lead Against Saiyaara Famed Ahaan Pandey?

There are whispers in the industry that the actress Sharvari might play the female lead opposite Ahaan Panday in his next action-thriller. Although no official confirmation has come, sources point to the fact that the casting talks have reached an advanced stage. Fans can’t wait to know the truth, and if the speculation is right, it would be a very interesting combination of actors on screen.

Yash Raj Films Backs Ahaan Panday’s High-Octane Comeback

Ahaan Panday is prepared to strike the world of cinema! His next project is an action-thriller which the world-acclaimed Yash Raj Films has already decided would be the most involving, with drama and storytelling like never before, and action and tension that will keep one on the edge of their seat. Following the success of Saiyaara, Panday is not only going into action; he is establishing his territory in the industry. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and backed by YRF’s history of making big, high-energy movies, expectations are sky-high. Fans, start speculating, discussing, and watching all the teasers, as it is not just a movie, but a storm of cinematographic nature, which is going to hit us very soon!

(With Inputs From Media Releases)

First published on: Dec 21, 2025 12:15 AM IST
