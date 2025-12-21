From Saiyaara To Action Hero: Ahaan Panday’s Thrilling Comeback Backed By YRF And Ali Abbas Zafar , Coming Soon

Ahaan Panday’s next venture, which is to be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is an action-thriller that is very likely to be a superhot mess for the audience. The film is a youth-dominated one, having three directors under 30 years who are going to do the grand storytelling in a totally new and modern way that Bollywood has not seen in the past few years.

Although not all the details about the plot have been revealed, still, Panday has talked about incredibly energetic fight scenes, strong emotions, and a plot that young people can easily relate to. Shooting is planned to start in a few months, and the audience can look forward to a very lively, exciting, and full-of-surprises cinematic experience.

Who Is The Female Lead Against Saiyaara Famed Ahaan Pandey?