Home > Entertainment > From Screen Star To Storyteller: Ravi Mohan Unveils New Studio And Directorial Debut

From Screen Star To Storyteller: Ravi Mohan Unveils New Studio And Directorial Debut

Ravi Mohan New Studio Launch: Actor Ravi Mohan officially turns director with the launch of Ravi Mohan Studios in Chennai. Surprising fans, he announced his debut film ‘An Ordinary Man’ starring Yogi Babu, promising fresh storytelling, nurturing new talent, and a bold vision for the future of Indian cinema

Ravi Mohan makes directorial debut with Yogi Babu (Pc: Instagram )
Ravi Mohan makes directorial debut with Yogi Babu (Pc: Instagram )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 26, 2025 15:11:13 IST

Ravi Mohan New Studio Launch News: Ravi Mohan, the multi talented actor who is known as an actor with a compelling performance, has become an official director opening Ravi Mohan Studios and declaring that he is going to direct his first film. The launch in Chennai was also heavily attended by luminaries of Chennai such as Shiva Rajkumar and Sivakarthikeyan as they celebrated this fine achievement in his career. 

In a bid towards raising new talent and producing content-driven cinema, the change of the scenario in Mohan to also be referred to as the creative root of the ship is quite strategic. This combination of the producer and the director reflects his desire to influence the future of the movie industry and feel the stories which he shares with people.

The Director’s Vision: “An Ordinary Man”

The biggest surprise of the night was the disclosure of his first directorial debut, named “An Ordinary Man,” in which the popular comic, Yogi Babu will play the lead. The project is an embodiment of outlandish decisions that Ravi Mohan took in order to enter the new creative sphere. The name of the film suggests the character in the story of daily lives and human feelings, something which was always lacking in the high-paced action movies, which the actor has been closely related to.

Having already teamed up with the popular Yogi Babu in the blockbuster film “Comali,” the popular duo are already a sure success, and the fans are anticipating the new progress.

A New Chapter in Production

Ravi Mohan Studios is not one business which fulfills his directorial aspirations but also a centre where new possibilities are created. The first production that the banner released was Bro Code directed by Karthik Yogi, under which Mohan acted, in addition to SJ Suryah. The decision affirms his status of a prolific creator of a diverse collection of movies.

He has described his aspiration to give new talent in the field of filmmaking and art an opportunity and in an emotional speech, he pointed out that his studio would be an open house to truthful and meritorious content. Having set a target of completing 10 films over the next three years, both within fiction and non- fiction genre meant to be released both theatrically and on OTT platforms, Ravi Mohan is eyeing the bigger positioning in the space of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Ravi Mohan, Keneeshaa Visit Tirupati Before Studio Launch; Ex-Wife Aarti Ravi Questions ‘Fooling God

