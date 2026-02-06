FROM Series Returns With Darker Secrets: Season 4 Release Date Out As Teaser Warns “Knowledge Comes At A Cost” – Watch

Fans of the from series finally have good news. After months of waiting, Season 4 is officially on the way. The makers have confirmed when the show will return, and a new teaser has also dropped which gives fans a creepy hint of what’s coming next in the strange town where no one can escape.

From Series Season 4 Release Date Confirmed

According to reports, Season 4 of the from series will premiere on April 19, 2026. The show will air on MGM+ in the US on Sunday night. For viewers in India, this means the new season will be available early Monday morning, April 20, around 6:30 am IST. Fans who want to avoid spoilers may need to wake up early to catch it right when it drops.

The from series has become popular for its slow-burn horror and mystery. It follows people who get trapped in a town that refuses to let anyone leave. In the show there are, terrifying creatures who come out and force everyone to hide at night. Over time, the show reveals that the town is connected to their past lives and hidden memories. There are dark forces that seem impossible to understand.

From Series Teaser Hints at New Danger

The newly released teaser for Season 4 has generated quite the buzz and it shows that there is a new threat emerging after the shocking events of Season 3. There is one line from the teaser that has stood out. It says that, “Knowledge comes at a cost.” This hints that learning the truth about the town may be dangerous for the people trapped inside it.

Most of the main cast of the from series is returning. Harold Perrineau is back as Boyd, along with Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Elizabeth Saunders, David Alpay, Scott McCord, Ricky He, and others. Their characters are expected to face tougher choices and bigger losses this season.

What to Expect Next in the From Series

Season 3 ended on a disturbing note as several big secrets were revealed, and fans finally learned more about the monsters and the meaning of sacrifice in the town. Season 4 of the from series will pick up from there and fans are eager to see what is coming.

For Indian viewers, the from series will be available through MGM+ or platforms that stream MGM+ content internationally. New episodes are expected to release weekly after the premiere, following the same early-morning schedule in India.

