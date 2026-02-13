Funky Movie Review: Vishwak Sen–Kayadu Lohar’s Film Wins Hearts Overseas, But Is There A Surprise Twist?

The international premiere of the Telugu film Funky took place through its overseas screenings, which began three hours before the film’s domestic release on February 12, 2026.

The film needed Anudeep KV and his main actor to achieve commercial success because Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas had spent large amounts of money on the film.

After the lights turned off in theaters in the United States and the UK, first moviegoers started posting their honest opinions about the romantic comedy on social media platforms.

Global Reception and Performance Synergy

The first audience reactions to the US film premieres show that viewers have divided opinions about the movie because of its unconventional storytelling method.

Viewers observed that Vishwak Sen delivers an intense performance as a film director who faces challenges because the role requires him to transform his actual persona from “Mass Ka Das” into a more humorous and weak state.

Kayadu Lohar, coming off the success of Dragon, is being praised for her screen presence and ability to keep up with the film’s rapid-fire, absurd humor.

The NRI diaspora enjoys the lighthearted moments because the lead actors share strong chemistry, which some overseas viewers found less accessible because they thought the “industry-insider” jokes were too specialized.

Narrative Stylings and Directional Impact

The “Anudeep KV brand” of humor stays as the main subject that people discuss during their first international movie reviews because audiences view the film as a logical successor to Jathi Ratnalu through its absurd humor elements.

The initial part of the movie receives appreciation because of its unending humor and Bheems Ceciroleo’s popular musical tracks, but the second part gets negative feedback because of its slow rhythm and disjointed plot development.

The film presents storytelling challenges, yet overseas audiences identify it as a “clean family entertainer” because they enjoy the director’s particular style of dopamine-heavy comedy during Valentine’s Day weekend.

