Gadar 3 Update: Ameesha Patel Celebrates Sunny Deol's Border 2 On Republic Day, Teases Massive Big-Budget Sequel

Gadar 3 Update: Ameesha Patel Celebrates Sunny Deol’s Border 2 On Republic Day, Teases Massive Big-Budget Sequel

Ameesha Patel celebrated Republic Day by praising Sunny Deol’s Border 2 and confirmed Gadar 3 is set to be bigger than ever, with enhanced production, grand-scale action, and deeper storytelling. The sequel aims for record-breaking box office and a modernized nostalgic cinematic experience.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 26, 2026 13:44:58 IST

Ameesha Patel has generated patriotic excitement through her Republic Day celebration by showing support for her longtime co-star Sunny Deol who achieved a major victory with his war film Border 2.

The actress showed her admiration for Sunny’s strong acting in the role of “Tara Singh” from his recent work while she revealed information about the upcoming Gadar 3 project. 

The legacy of Tara and Sakina will continue, according to Ameesha, who confirmed that her upcoming film will have greater production value and deeper storytelling than the previous installments.

Sunny Deol’s Big Budget Grandeur

The next chapter of the prestigious franchise will establish new standards for high-budget films through its production costs which correspond to international audience expectations.

The current film production operates differently from its earlier films because it uses all available resources to create advanced visual effects and world-class action sequences that meet present-day movie industry standards.

Ameesha stated that Gadar 3 received more financial support than previous productions, which enables filmmakers to create each scene with authentic character presence while preserving the essential emotional elements that fans have loved for many years.

Large-Scale Evolution

The film production needs to create extensive scenes that will show the complete historical and political setting. The actress hinted that the “dhamaka” (explosion) of the third part would target a historic opening day collection, aiming for a record-breaking 60 crore plus start.

The story has expanded its scope through additional set elements, which create an extensive cross-border narrative that presents itself as a grand national Indian production. The filmmakers want to use bigger production elements to turn the original saga’s nostalgic value into a contemporary box office event that will control the entire movie experience.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 1:44 PM IST
