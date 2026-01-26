LIVE TV
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol's Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, rakes in ₹54.5 Cr on Day 3, taking domestic earnings to ₹121 Cr and global revenue to ₹158.5 Cr. With Republic Day ahead, analysts predict the film will cross ₹200 Cr worldwide.

Border 2 Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Patriotic Actioner Hits ₹158.5 Cr Globally, Set for ₹200 Cr on Republic Day
Border 2 Box Office Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Patriotic Actioner Hits ₹158.5 Cr Globally, Set for ₹200 Cr on Republic Day

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 26, 2026 09:13:19 IST

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

The Indian box office has experienced major changes because of Border 2, which is the high-energy sequel to the 1997 cult classic movie.

The movie featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh won success because it combined nostalgic elements with patriotic themes, which brought Indian audiences a Day 3 net revenue of Rs 54.50 crore.

The Sunday boost raised domestic earnings to Rs 121 crore, while the global revenue reached approximately Rs 158.5 crore. The Republic Day holiday will bring major growth to the film, which trade analysts predict will reach Rs 200 crore in global revenue by Monday evening.

Unprecedented Domestic Growth and Sunday Surge

The film’s box office performance shows a rare pattern that produces a “blockbuster curve” that demonstrates a 50% increase in earnings from Saturday to Sunday.

The first day of the film started with strong earnings of Rs 30 crore, but positive word-of-mouth about battle sequences and emotional elements of the film has transformed theaters into celebration centers.

North Indian mass circuits showed more than 80% occupancy during evening screenings, especially in Punjab and the Delhi-NCR area. The film’s success comes from its star actors, but the war-drama genre has experienced a true revival, which appeals to multiple age groups.

Republic Day Expectations and Global Dominance

The national celebration of Republic Day creates an ideal setting for Border 2 to showcase its historic Monday performance. The film industry experience shows that patriotic movies receive enhanced audience attendance during public holidays, and the present ticket sales indicate the film will continue its success during the week.

The North American and UK diaspora has made extensive international contributions, which have driven the worldwide total to surpass initial projections despite certain regional limitations.

The film is expected to become the quickest movie from 2026 to reach the distinguished Rs 200 crore box office milestone, which establishes Sunny Deol as the ultimate king of patriotic action films.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:13 AM IST
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

