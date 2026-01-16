‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Critics unleashed their wrath on social media as a video of the wedding of boxing champion Mary Kom and her spouse, and the latter’s few words during the show, went public. The expression ‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’ was on the rise as the netizens accused the six time world champion of publicly humiliating her partner. A number of users were not comfortable with the onscreen communication, saying it was just a little too much and that it had gone beyond the line separating intimacy and public shaming. While some people appealed to Mary Kom’s honest character, a major group of spectators was of the opinion that the situation could have been managed privately instead of over a live audience.

Mary Kom ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Says ‘He wasted my money..’

The discord between the two has resurfaced in recent conversations and Mary’s pair of comments has sent social media into a frenzy. She accuses her exhusband of cheating her out of crores and losing the property which was bought with her money. A clip that has gone viral shows Mary making very intemperate comments about him, charging him with being a parasite on a woman’s earnings. She also said that Onkholer never had a career and wasted his time playing outside.

Social Media Slams Mary Kom

Not only was the already existing controversy but also a bit more, as short clips were disseminated widely across X, Instagram, and Facebook, causing sharp reactions from both fans and critics. A lot of social media users were inquiring whether it was the right thing to do for public figures to expose their personal problems to the public, especially when they had such great influence. The reactions varied from disappointment through outrage to the opinion that the incident tarnished Mary Kom’s otherwise heroic public image. Others pointed out that celebrity couples share their most intimate moments on public platforms and therefore are no longer subjected to critical observations. However, the criticism that was directed at Mary Kom opened up a discussion on gender roles, the burden of celebrity, and the issue of selective outrage.

It’s heartbreaking to see someone like Mary Kom downplay her husband’s role who managed the home, kids, and finances so she could chase Olympic glory. Feminism should empower both partners, not erase one’s contributions. #MaryKom #supportmen

pic.twitter.com/q5DgN8umTJ — Rohit Mahto (@Rohitroxrz) January 14, 2026







Husband : I have given up my career and supported her with kids, now she will stay with me all life Mary kom : pic.twitter.com/sDMCSbTIK5 — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 15, 2026







‘Double standards Of Society’

The supporters of Mary Kom argued that the backlash she received was an overreaction and was driven mostly by double standards, as similar behaviour of male actors nearly always passes unnoticed. Her lifetime contribution to the sports was mentioned and they asked the audience not to judge her legacy on the basis of one moment that had been caught on camera. The talk has not yet impoverished. It is indeed still very much alive. In contrast, the incident shows how fast the public view can change in the times of viral videos and how even the most favorite and honored stars have to eternally find their way through the hard road between their real persona and the audience’s demands.

