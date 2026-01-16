LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan donald trump Embassy alert benjamin netanyahu Kite String Tragedy india aamir khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Mary Kom's contribution to Boxing was mentioned and they asked the audience not to judge her legacy on the basis of one moment that had been caught on camera. The talk has not yet impoverished.

(Image Credit: ANI/X)
(Image Credit: ANI/X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 16, 2026 08:33:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Critics unleashed their wrath on social media as a video of the wedding of boxing champion Mary Kom and her spouse, and the latter’s few words during the show, went public. The expression ‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’ was on the rise as the netizens accused the six time world champion of publicly humiliating her partner. A number of users were not comfortable with the onscreen communication, saying it was just a little too much and that it had gone beyond the line separating intimacy and public shaming. While some people appealed to Mary Kom’s honest character, a major group of spectators was of the opinion that the situation could have been managed privately instead of over a live audience.

You Might Be Interested In

Mary Kom ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Says ‘He wasted my money..’

The discord between the two has resurfaced in recent conversations and Mary’s pair of comments has sent social media into a frenzy. She accuses her exhusband of cheating her out of crores and losing the property which was bought with her money. A clip that has gone viral shows Mary making very intemperate comments about him, charging him with being a parasite on a woman’s earnings. She also said that Onkholer never had a career and wasted his time playing outside.

Social Media Slams Mary Kom

Not only was the already existing controversy but also a bit more, as short clips were disseminated widely across X, Instagram, and Facebook, causing sharp reactions from both fans and critics. A lot of social media users were inquiring whether it was the right thing to do for public figures to expose their personal problems to the public, especially when they had such great influence. The reactions varied from disappointment through outrage to the opinion that the incident tarnished Mary Kom’s otherwise heroic public image. Others pointed out that celebrity couples share their most intimate moments on public platforms and therefore are no longer subjected to critical observations. However, the criticism that was directed at Mary Kom opened up a discussion on gender roles, the burden of celebrity, and the issue of selective outrage. 

You Might Be Interested In





‘Double standards Of Society’

The supporters of Mary Kom argued that the backlash she received was an overreaction and was driven mostly by double standards, as similar behaviour of male actors nearly always passes unnoticed. Her lifetime contribution to the sports was mentioned and they asked the audience not to judge her legacy on the basis of one moment that had been caught on camera. The talk has not yet impoverished. It is indeed still very much alive. In contrast, the incident shows how fast the public view can change in the times of viral videos and how even the most favorite and honored stars have to eternally find their way through the hard road between their real persona and the audience’s demands.

Also Read: ‘I Lived Like Her Slave’: Mary Kom’s Ex-Husband Onler Dares Boxer To Prove Cheating Allegations, Says She Eats Gutkha

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 8:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: K Onler KomMary komMary Kom controversyMary Kom ex-husband

RELATED News

Internet Slams Junaid Khan–Sai Pallavi’s ‘Ek Din’ First-Look Poster Over ‘Using Original Film Poster And Translating Title As Is’

Prime Video Releases First Look Of Sophie Turner As Lara Croft In Tomb Raider; Fans Say ‘She’s So Perfect’, Others Miss Angelina Jolie

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Here Is How The Internet Reacted

‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day

Euphoria Season 3 Trailer X Review: Mixed Reactions as Fans Praise Bold Shift, Call It ‘Unrecognisable’

LATEST NEWS

Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

Why Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong Removed Indian-Origin LoP Pritam Singh? Controversy Explained

‘Our Son Is Innocent’: 16 Indian Crew Members Detained In Iran, Family Makes Emotional Plea To PM Modi

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment
‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment
‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment
‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

QUICK LINKS