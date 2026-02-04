‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

Kapil Sharma showed up at Netflix’s What Next event in Mumbai on Tuesday night, and, true to form, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke, this time about gangsters eyeing him lately.

Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi

He tossed out the line before realising the whole thing was being streamed live. Honestly, it’s not just a throwaway gag. Last year, Kapil’s cafe in Canada got attacked three times in four months by people linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.

On stage with Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s VP of Content, Kapil got a warm welcome. Monika talked about how Netflix had wanted to work with him for ages.

She joked, “We’ve had our eyes on you for a long time, Kapil. Hopefully not the police from 11 countries too.” The crowd laughed, and Kapil jumped right in, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal (These days, gangsters from a few countries have their eyes on me too.)”

He was clearly hinting at Bishnoi and his crew. Then Kapil caught himself, probably realising this was a sensitive topic, laughed, and asked the camera crew to cut that bit out. But, of course, it was live, so he just shook his head and wondered out loud how much more they planned to record.

Three attacks on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in 4 months

About Kapil’s cafe; he and his wife Ginni Chatrath, opened Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, in 2025. In July, August, and October last year, someone fired shots at the place three times.

Associates of Bishnoi, including Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu (aka Kulveer Sidhu), even took credit for it on social media and told the public to stay away.

Nobody got hurt, but the attacks did leave some damage. In November, Delhi police arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who they say played a big role in the August shooting. He’s from Dhillon’s group.

On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He’s got a new film, Dadi Ki Shaadi, coming soon, and he’s still hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

