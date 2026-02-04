LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

Kapil Sharma sparked laughs at Netflix’s What Next event in Mumbai with a joke about gangsters “eyeing” him, a clear dig at Lawrence Bishnoi.

Kapil Sharma referenced attacks on his Canada cafe during Netflix What Next event in Mumbai
Kapil Sharma referenced attacks on his Canada cafe during Netflix What Next event in Mumbai

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 4, 2026 16:44:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

Kapil Sharma showed up at Netflix’s What Next event in Mumbai on Tuesday night, and, true to form, he couldn’t resist cracking a joke, this time about gangsters eyeing him lately.

Kapil Sharma Takes A Dig At Lawrence Bishnoi

He tossed out the line before realising the whole thing was being streamed live. Honestly, it’s not just a throwaway gag. Last year, Kapil’s cafe in Canada got attacked three times in four months by people linked to Lawrence Bishnoi.

On stage with Monika Shergill, Netflix India’s VP of Content, Kapil got a warm welcome. Monika talked about how Netflix had wanted to work with him for ages. 

You Might Be Interested In

She joked, “We’ve had our eyes on you for a long time, Kapil. Hopefully not the police from 11 countries too.” The crowd laughed, and Kapil jumped right in, “Ek do mulkon ke gangster bhi lage hue hain aaj kal (These days, gangsters from a few countries have their eyes on me too.)” 

He was clearly hinting at Bishnoi and his crew. Then Kapil caught himself, probably realising this was a sensitive topic, laughed, and asked the camera crew to cut that bit out. But, of course, it was live, so he just shook his head and wondered out loud how much more they planned to record.

Three attacks on Kapil Sharma’s cafe in 4 months

About Kapil’s cafe; he and his wife Ginni Chatrath, opened Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, in 2025. In July, August, and October last year, someone fired shots at the place three times.

Associates of Bishnoi, including Goldy Dhillon and Kuldeep Sidhu (aka Kulveer Sidhu), even took credit for it on social media and told the public to stay away.

Nobody got hurt, but the attacks did leave some damage. In November, Delhi police arrested Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon, who they say played a big role in the August shooting. He’s from Dhillon’s group.

On the work front, Kapil was last seen in Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. He’s got a new film, Dadi Ki Shaadi, coming soon, and he’s still hosting The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

MUST READ: Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 4:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-5kapil sharmaKapil Sharma cafelawrence bishnoinetflix

RELATED News

Watch: Drunk, Half Naked Police Constable’s Video Assaulting Wife While She Holds Child From Telangana Goes Viral On Social Media, Authorities Launch Investigation

‘Physically Handicapped’: Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits Balochistan Too Vast To Secure Easily, Flags Security Challenge

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Aadhaar Clean-Up By Government: Over 2.5 Crore Numbers Deactivated; Here’s How To Check And Verify Yours Step-By-Step

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

What Makes The Range Rover Special? Four High-Security, Bulletproof SUVs to Join Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Convoy

Who Is Vinay Muralidhar Tonse? RBI-Approved Veteran Banker and Yes Bank’s New MD & CEO

K Annamalai Quitting Politics? Why Did Former Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Step Down As Party’s Assembly Election Tour In-Charge In Key Seats? What’s Turning Bitter Ahead Of Polls?

Union Budget 2026: A Quiet Shift from Numbers to Nation-Building

US And Iran Set For Nuclear Talks In Oman Amid Heightened Tensions | What To Know

Who Is Hiba Rana? Poet Munawwar Rana’s Daughter Moves Court Over Triple Talaq By Husband

AP EAPCET 2026 Registration Begins At cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, Exams Scheduled From May 12

Oppo Launches Reno 15c With 50MP Front Camera For Group Selfie And Vlogging, 7000mAh Battery At Rs…

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE
‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE
‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE
‘Gangster Bhi Lage Hue Hain’: Kapil Sharma Takes A Subtle Jibe At Lawrence Bishnoi After Multiple Attacks On His Canada Cafe, Asks To Cut His Statement Only To Realise He Is LIVE

QUICK LINKS