Home > Entertainment > Manoj Bajpayees' Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

Manoj Bajpayees’ Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix will change the title of its upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat after public outrage and legal pressure, blending cinematic drama with real-life politics, keeping audiences on edge for the next act.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: February 10, 2026 15:48:18 IST

Manoj Bajpayees’ Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

Drama Unfolds at Delhi High Court: Netflix to Retitle ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Amid Controversy

The Delhi High Court received official notification from Netflix that it will alter the title of its upcoming movie, Ghooskhor Pandat. The streaming service’s legal representative announced on February 10, 2026, that the filmmakers decided to adopt a different title that better reflects the film’s central concept. This announcement comes after heated debates, public outrage, and legal wrangling thrust Netflix into the spotlight.

A request was submitted in the plea filed by Mahender Chaturvedi primarily looking for the stay of the release of the film.

Audiences remain captivated, as the saga blends cinematic drama with real-life political events, heightening suspense and leaving everyone on edge about the next move in this high-cinematic showdown.

Petition Over ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Resolved as Netflix Agrees to Change Name

The petition, filed through Advocate Vineet Jindal, argued that the original title was defamatory and communally offensive, particularly linking the term “Pandat” with corruption and bribery, which the petitioner claimed harmed the dignity of the Brahmin community. The petitioner, Mahender Chaturvedi, described himself as an Acharya devoted to the study and teaching of Indian scriptures and spiritual traditions and stated that the portrayal amounted to stereotyping and vilification.

The plea further cited constitutional grounds under Articles 14, 21, 25, and argued that freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a) does not protect content that may defame or disturb communal harmony.

After Netflix’s assurance of a title change, and the petitioner confirming his objection was addressed, the Court disposed of the petition, closing the matter without further action.

The Ghooskhor Pandat Firestorm: How a Title Sparked Nationwide Uproar

Netflix’s Ghooskhor Pandat transformed its basic name into an explosive film experience. The Brahmin community, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) criticized the movie because it connected “Pandat” to corruption, which they believed depicted all members of the caste in a negative light.

Protests spread through Bhopal, Indore, and Prayagraj, as demonstrators burned effigies of lead actor Manoj Bajpayee and director Neeraj Pandey, turning actual streets into a performance of their own. The legal battle began when an FIR was submitted to Lucknow’s Hazratganj Police Station under Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s orders, accusing the movie of disrespecting religious and caste sentiments. The title was labeled “casteist,” prompting political leaders, including BSP chief Mayawati, to demand a ban, transforming Netflix’s film into both a fictional drama and a real-world controversy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 3:31 PM IST
Manoj Bajpayees’ Ghooskhor Pandat Row: Netflix Agrees To Change Movie Title After Massive Uproar By Brahmin Community

