Golden Globes 2026 Best Drama: Where Can You Watch Hamnet On OTT In India?

One of the biggest victories of the night was the Shakespeare inspired drama Hamnet which was granted the highly esteemed Best Motion Picture Drama award during the 83rd Golden Globe Awards that happened on January 11, 2026. The film, directed by Chloe Zhao and having among its production crew Steven Spielberg, is a movie adaptation of the award winning 2020 novel by Maggie O’Farrell titled Hamnet, which narrates the emotional aftermath of the death of William Shakespeare’s son and the effect of this death on the writer’s later works.

Golden Globes 2026 Best Drama ‘Hamnet’

The film received praise for its narrative, depth, and the acting and thus the film was able to make its way through the very tough competitors of the category where the nominations included Sinners, Frankenstein, and The Secret Agent. In addition, Jessie Buckley, the Actress playing the role of Agnes Hathaway, was awarded the Best Actress in a Drama for her performance in this film, which made Hamnet’s already glorious night even more so. The Golden Globes, being one of the early major events in the film awards season that sets the mood for the Oscars, also recognized great films of all genres during the ceremony.

Where To Watch ‘Hamnet’ On OTT In India?

Hamnet is not available in India on OTT, but soon expected to be on different platforms. Hamnet’s victory at the Golden Globe awards attracts considerable attention to its artistic merits and may strengthen its chances of securing other awards this year, including Oscars. The film and Buckley’s acting have been acknowledged, and the credit goes to the powerful story telling through the character’s emotions and the good actors’ performance. Besides, the event which was aired by CBS and live streamed on Paramount+ also presented various TV winners, thus confirming that the Golden Globes are indeed celebrating the art of storytelling in films and TVs respectively.

Also Read: Happy Patel – Khatarnak Jasoos Sequel Coming? Sunil Grover’s ‘Unees Bees’ Act With Aamir Khan Sparks Buzz | Watch