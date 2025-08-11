Goosebumps Canceled On Disney+: What’s Next For David Schwimmer’s Series? Find Out Here!

The horror adjacent anthology shows Goosebumps which somehow came back for a second season on Disney with alumni of Friends like David Schwimmer has been officially canceled after only two seasons. Although the first season seemed to have set off well in Nielsen top 10 original streaming programs, the second season titled The Vanishing did not get the same lure of the audience.

The cancellation of the show is unexpected to many fans, especially since the show, based on those iconic books by R.L. Stine had its loyal viewing base, with most of them being questions and favorable reviews.

Finding a New Home

However, the story may not be finished yet. The studio which produced the film Sony pictures television is said to be intent on sustaining the franchise. Industry sources confirm that the studio is out there actively pitching the series to other streaming services and networks in hopes that it can secure another home.

The franchise will live on as the stories within the franchise have not exhausted the over 200 stories that have not yet been adapted. There are also reports that the creative team is willing to take an opportunity to reimagine the property in a different way to fit a new audience or format that would result in a new and exciting version of the show.

Creative Reimagining

Whether a new home to Goosebumps will animate a serial format that ran season-to-season like in the case of the Disney + iteration or take the show back to its more individualized anthology approach like on the 90s TV show is among the main questions whose answers are yet to be provided. The weekly change of casts and settings on Disney+ in the seasonal restart could have contributed to the cancellation of the show because a restart increases expenses in production.

Revisiting the monster-of-the-week would be a more economical and artistically (true-to-Stine) way of doing things, as his books featured quick, shocking and self-contained stories. The franchise fans are hopeful that the revival attempts of Sony will result in a successful one and continue to give goosebumps to a younger generation.

Also Read: Why TVF’s Court Kacheri On OTT Is The Fun, Fresh, And Entertaining Series You Can’t Miss This Season