Home > Entertainment > Govinda Speaks Up After Sudden Hospitalisation in Mumbai Following A Collapse

Bollywood actor Govinda was hospitalised in Mumbai but later assured fans he is fine and under medical observation.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 12, 2025 14:04:45 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 12: Bollywood star Govinda has calmed fans about his health after being admitted to a hospital this morning (Thursday, November 12, 2023) in Mumbai.

Govinda Addresses Health Scare

After news of being admitted into a Mumbai Hospital emerged, Govinda shared a short voice message confirming that he was okay. He told ANI, “Thank you so much… I am fine,”.

Rushed to Criticare Asia Hospital, Juhu

The actor was taken to Criticare Asia Multispeciality Hospital this morning (Tuesday, November 12, 2023) in Juhu. His manager, Shashi Sinha had reported “Govinda was alert and being monitored.”                                       

“The doctors are expected to review his condition in the afternoon, after which further decisions will be taken. Govinda’s medical tests are still ongoing,” Sinha said. 

Just Visited Dharmendra Hospital

This news comes just a few days after Govinda’s visited legendary actor Dharmendra who had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai earlier this week. Govinda had visited senior celebrities Dharmendra’s check on his health with other celebs.

Reason for Hospitalisation Yet to Be Confirmed

Despite concern from fans, there are still no official details on what’s happened with Govinda in the hospital. Doctors are keeping close tabs on him.

A Star Loved for His Energy and Charm

Govinda is loved for his comic timing, wild dance moves, and hit films like Coolie No. 1, Hero No. 1, Raja Babu, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi. He is one of Bollywood’s most lively performers we will ever see.

He and wife Sunita Ahuja have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan. Tina made her Bollywood film debut back in 2015 called Second Hand Husband and it is likely Yashvardhan will be acting soon as well.

Fans Relieved After Actor’s Message

Following this health update, fans of the actor quickly took to social media to wish him well, greatly relieved that their favourite star was fine and recovering.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

First published on: Nov 12, 2025 2:04 PM IST
