Grammys 2026: When, Where, And How To Watch The 68th Edition Live In India – Full Details

The most important and most extravagant evening of music awards shows up to present time. The Grammy Awards will return for their 68th edition, which they established as their signature award show that features exceptional music performances and impressive stage design and debut live shows and everlasting memorable experiences.

Indian fans are preparing to meet their favorite stars at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles because the global music community will arrive there.

JioHotstar streaming schedule and early morning IST broadcast

The musical extravaganza begins for fans in the Indian subcontinent at 6:30 am IST on Monday, February 2, 2026. The United States’ main ceremony happens on Sunday night, but local viewers can only watch the live action during the early morning hours because of time zone differences.

JioHotstar serves as the main digital platform, which will stream the main event through a continuous live broadcast. The television broadcast will show all high-energy performances and emotional award acceptance speeches to Indian viewers who have access to Star Movies through their cable service.

Trevor Noah’s hosting tenure and category rule amendments

The 68th edition of the event marks a major achievement because Trevor Noah will host the event for his sixth time. The comedian will host the event for his last time, which creates a bittersweet situation.

The 2026 Grammys will introduce major changes to their competition system, which will include 95 new award categories. The updates bring two new awards, which include the Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover awards.

The Recording Academy has renamed its main country music category as Best Contemporary Country Album because it shows current changes in how the industry defines musical genres and who can perform.

