Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly's Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly's Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

Nivin Pauly shines in Sarvam Maya, a supernatural comedy streaming on JioHotstar. Blending humor, heartfelt family drama, and a ghostly twist with debutante Riya Shibu, the film charms with emotional depth, musical heritage, and feel-good fantasy, offering a refreshing take on modern Malayalam storytelling.

Sarvam Maya Review

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 31, 2026 10:47:50 IST

Sarvam Maya Review: Nivin Pauly's Quirky Ghost Tale Charms, Thrills, And Warms Hearts In Unexpected OTT Delight

The digital release of Akhil Sathyan’s supernatural comedy Sarvam Maya, which first achieved box office success by exceeding ₹150 crore during its extensive theatrical distribution, has now been launched through JioHotstar.

The movie marks a crucial point in Nivin Pauly’s career because he portrays Prabhendu, who must return to his Hindu priest heritage after he loses his ability to practice as an atheist guitarist.

The story takes a whimsical turn when he meets Delulu, who is a Gen-Z spirit character performed by first-time actress Riya Shibu. This film distinguishes itself from standard horror movies, which depend on jump scares, because it uses a “feel-good” fantasy structure to show how a skeptic forms an improbable bond with a lost soul who is searching for her true identity.

Cinematic Chemistry and Narrative Depth

The main part of this digital release exists through the seamless comic timing that both Nivin Pauly and Aju Varghese display. Their performance as two priests who have different personalities creates a realistic and funny contrast, which matches the movie’s supernatural elements.

The screenplay starts with humorous dialogue, but it gradually develops into a deeper study of family conflicts and unhealed emotional wounds. Nivin Pauly displays a controlled performance that shows how a man struggles between his desire for modern music and the deep traditions of his family heritage.

The emotional moments of the film maintain their natural flow because the pacing lets them develop while the film moves from comedy to emotional resolution.

Supernatural Charm and Technical Excellence

The main element of the film exists through Delulu, who lets audiences see her ghost character through her protective abilities. Riya Shibu brings a fresh, vibrant energy that matches the technical expertise of Justin Prabhakaran’s emotional music and Sharan Velayudhan’s powerful visual storytelling.

The film maintains its “calming” visual style throughout because it focuses on character development instead of complex story developments. The ghost mystery about his past reveals the predictable outcome yet delivers an emotional climax, which results in a satisfying resolution.

The movie provides an excellent modern Malayalam storytelling experience that shows family-friendly entertainment while exploring faith, music, and the afterlife.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 10:47 AM IST
QUICK LINKS