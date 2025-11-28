Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Gustaakh Ishq, based on the novel of the same name by eleven-time filmmaker Naseeruddin Shah, and starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah among others, eventually made it to the theatres on Friday, the first time Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer, attempts to be a producer.

This movie came into conflict with the Friday release of Tere Ishk Mein by Aanand L. Rai, where the main actors are Kriti Sanon and Dhanush.

Gustaakh Ishq Review

The novel is about a man called Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), who is intent on bringing the printing press, which his deceased father abandoned to life.

During that, he learns about unpublished poetry by Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah) a reclusive poet whom fame and recognition have always eluded. The protagonist Aziz is aging and lives an inactive life with his daughter Minni (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Whereas Tere Ishk Mein has received unenthusiastic reviews by the fans, Gustaakh Ishq, on the other hand, is full of praises on social media, some of which praise the dialogue delivery by Vijay, the onscreen romance between Vijay and Fatima, and the music by vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by poet-lyricist Gulzar.

The first appearance of the producer Manish Malhotra leaves a distinct impression with regards to the aesthetic of the film which creates a well-developed look and an aesthetical image which can be regarded as well-crafted.

The sets, costumes, and cinematography add a nostalgic touch that makes the viewing experience better, but even this finish cannot fully redeem the sloppy screenplay.

Gustaakh Ishq Day 1 Box Office Collection- 0.1 to 0.2 Crore nett Trade Figure

What did the movie lovers say about Gustaakh Ishq?

Loved #GustaakhIshq ❤️

Go watch in theatres now!

A beautiful love story. Ishq hua pyar se. A slowly cooked daal makhni & alu parathas made with love over fast food of today. People who want stars to do something different, this is it. A film made by @ManishMalhotra & #VibhuPuri pic.twitter.com/ngyf1kp5pC — Upala KBR ❤ (@upalakbr999) November 28, 2025

There’s elegance in how @stage5production lets romance breathe in Gustaakh Ishq. @manishmalhotra05 trusts @vibhupuri’s vision @itsvijayvarma and @fatimasanashaikh shine in a world built for feeling. Come fall in love. pic.twitter.com/ocoOGosS7u — Sonali Naik (@oneanonlysonali) November 27, 2025

