Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh's Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Gustaakh Ishq X Review: Vijay Varma And Fatima Sana Sheikh’s Old-School Love Soaked In Poetry Is Magnetic, Fans Call It Fitting Tribute To First Romance

Gustaakh Ishq, starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah, released alongside Aanand L. Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein. While Tere Ishk Mein sees lukewarm reviews, Gustaakh Ishq is earning praise for performances, music, and Manish Malhotra’s impressive production debut.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 28, 2025 18:08:28 IST

Gustaakh Ishq, based on the novel of the same name by eleven-time filmmaker Naseeruddin Shah, and starring Vijay Varma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Naseeruddin Shah among others, eventually made it to the theatres on Friday, the first time Manish Malhotra, the fashion designer, attempts to be a producer.

This movie came into conflict with the Friday release of Tere Ishk Mein by Aanand L. Rai, where the main actors are Kriti Sanon and Dhanush.

Gustaakh Ishq Review 

The novel is about a man called Nawabuddin (Vijay Varma), who is intent on bringing the printing press, which his deceased father abandoned to life.

During that, he learns about unpublished poetry by Aziz Beg (Naseeruddin Shah) a reclusive poet whom fame and recognition have always eluded. The protagonist Aziz is aging and lives an inactive life with his daughter Minni (Fatima Sana Shaikh).

Whereas Tere Ishk Mein has received unenthusiastic reviews by the fans, Gustaakh Ishq, on the other hand, is full of praises on social media, some of which praise the dialogue delivery by Vijay, the onscreen romance between Vijay and Fatima, and the music by vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by poet-lyricist Gulzar.

The first appearance of the producer Manish Malhotra leaves a distinct impression with regards to the aesthetic of the film which creates a well-developed look and an aesthetical image which can be regarded as well-crafted.

The sets, costumes, and cinematography add a nostalgic touch that makes the viewing experience better, but even this finish cannot fully redeem the sloppy screenplay.

Gustaakh Ishq Day 1 Box Office Collection- 0.1 to 0.2  Crore nett Trade Figure

What did the movie lovers say about Gustaakh Ishq?

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 6:08 PM IST
Tags: Fatima Sana ShaikhGustaakh Ishqlatest celebrity newsvijay varma

QUICK LINKS