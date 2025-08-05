Home > Entertainment > Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Posts with Sohael Khaturiya, Sparking Divorce Rumors

Hansika Motwani removed all wedding photos with Sohael Khaturiya, her best friend’s ex-husband, from Instagram, sparking breakup rumors. Neither has commented publicly, while fans speculate about their marriage as Sohael stays offline and Hansika reportedly moved back with her mother.

Looks like something might be going on in Hansika Motwani’s personal life, and fans are definitely picking up on the signs. The actress has quietly deleted all photos and videos from her 2022 wedding to Sohael Khaturiya from Instagram  and people are starting to ask why.

Hansika’s wedding was big news when it happened.Sohael and Hansika tied the knot in a royal-style celebration in Jaipur, complete with elaborate outfits, big Bollywood vibes, and even a reality show (Hansika’s Love Shaadi Drama on Disney+ Hotstar) documenting all the behind-the-scenes chaos. From the Eiffel Tower proposal to the traditional Indian ceremonies, it was the kind of wedding that people don’t just forget or delete.

So when fans noticed that every single post from that time had vanished from her Instagram, it didn’t take long for speculation to start. To make things more suspicious, a few reports have claimed that Hansika has moved back in with her mother. On the other hand, Sohael has gone completely offline for months now, and his Instagram is set to private.

Hansika’s Silence Fuels Rumors of Split After Marrying Best Friend’s Ex

Of course, neither of them has said a word publicly. No cryptic quotes, no breakup announcements  just silence. But let’s be honest, in celebrity land, deleting wedding photos is basically the new “it’s complicated.”

It’s too soon to say what’s really going on, but fans are definitely watching closely. Until there’s an official statement (if there ever is), all anyone can do is guess and hope it’s not as bad as it looks. Many have their own doubts and assumptions about what is seeming to be failed marriage after hansika married her own best friend’s partner. 

Also Read: Are Hansika Motwani And Sohael Khaturiya Splitting After 2.5 Years Of Marriage? Rumours of Trouble in Paradise Go Viral

