House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

The first teaser for House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally out, and it promises a fiery escalation in the brutal Targaryen civil war. Dropped by HBO, the gripping preview shows Aemond Targaryen seated on the Iron Throne as Westeros braces for all-out devastation.

As anticipation surges, fans are eager to know the House of the Dragon Season 3 release date, cast members, and story following last season’s shocking twists.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT

In the House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser, Aemond Targaryen is seen occupying the Iron Throne following the severe injuries suffered by his brother Aegon last season. The clip also shows his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, quietly departing King’s Landing as she attempts to negotiate a surrender of the city to the forces of her former confidante-turned-enemy, Rhaenyra.

The preview further hints that Rhaenyra has secured additional dragons to bolster her army- a development that could spell catastrophe for Alicent and her family.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Release Date

House of the Dragon Season 3 is all set to release in June 2026 and will serve as the penultimate chapter of the series. HBO has already confirmed that the show is planned as a four- season saga.

The fantasy drama is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which chronicles the turbulent history of House Targaryen.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast

The returning cast members for House of the Dragon Season 3 include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim.

House of the Dragon season 3 features new cast members, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser ‘Bold Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort.

Also Read: Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT: When and Where to Watch Duo’s Sunglasses Jibe at Trump- Full Details Inside