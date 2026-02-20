House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru Ajit Agarkar Board of Peace donald trump Admiral Dinesh Tripathi hardik pandya latest news Class 10 board exams latest viral video delhi high court indian origin man Epstein files Andrew Mountbatten 14-year-old girl pregnant bengaluru
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

The first teaser for House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally out, and it promises a fiery escalation in the brutal Targaryen civil war. Dropped by HBO, the gripping preview shows Aemond Targaryen seated on the Iron Throne as Westeros braces for all-out devastation.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT
House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 20, 2026 00:58:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

The first teaser for House of the Dragon Season 3 is finally out, and it promises a fiery escalation in the brutal Targaryen civil war. Dropped by HBO, the gripping preview shows Aemond Targaryen seated on the Iron Throne as Westeros braces for all-out devastation. 

As anticipation surges, fans are eager to know the House of the Dragon Season 3 release date, cast members, and story following last season’s shocking twists. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT

In the House of the Dragon Season 3 teaser, Aemond Targaryen is seen occupying the Iron Throne following the severe injuries suffered by his brother Aegon last season. The clip also shows his mother, Queen Alicent Hightower, quietly departing King’s Landing as she attempts to negotiate a surrender of the city to the forces of her former confidante-turned-enemy, Rhaenyra. 

You Might Be Interested In

The preview further hints that Rhaenyra has secured additional dragons to bolster her army- a development that could spell catastrophe for Alicent and her family. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 Release Date 

House of the Dragon Season 3 is all set to release in June 2026 and will serve as the penultimate chapter of the series. HBO has already confirmed that the show is planned as a four- season saga. 

The fantasy drama is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, which chronicles the turbulent history of House Targaryen. 

House of the Dragon Season 3 Cast 

The returning cast members for House of the Dragon Season 3 include Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin and Abubakar Salim. 

House of the Dragon season 3 features new cast members, including James Norton as Ormund Hightower, Tommy Flanagan as Lord Roderick Dustin, Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly, Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent, Joplin Sibtain as Ser ‘Bold Jon Roxton, and Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort. 

Also Read: Macron-Raj Shamani Podcast EPISODE OUT: When and Where to Watch Duo’s Sunglasses Jibe at Trump- Full Details Inside

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 12:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: House of the DragonHouse of the Dragon Season 3House of the Dragon Season 3 castHouse of the Dragon Season 3 hboHouse of the Dragon Season 3 release dateHouse of the Dragon Season 3 release timeHouse of the Dragon Season 3 storyHouse of the Dragon Season 3 teaser

RELATED News

M M Baig Cause Of Death: 70-Years-Old Veteran Filmmaker Found Dead At Home In Mumbai

‘The Kerala Story 2’ Controversy Deepens: BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar Fires Back at Pinarayi Vijayan’s ‘Hate-Mongering’ Charge

‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Title Withdrawn By Filmmaker Amid Massive Protests By Brahmin Community, New Name For Manoj Bajpayee’s Movie Yet To Be Disclosed

Mollywood’s First Hit Of 2026, Chatha Pacha OTT Streaming Details Revealed- Check When And Where To Watch Roshan Mathew’s WWE-Style Movie

Propaganda vs Brutal Truth: The Kerala Story 2 Trailer Ignites Online Debate As Themes Of Religious Conversion And Identity Leave Internet Furious

LATEST NEWS

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Why Invest in Silver ETF? Advantages, Risks & Ideal Investors

Who Is Khusnuma Ansari Alias Neha? Beauty Parlour Owner Turned ‘Madam Zeher’ Arrested in Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Drug Racket, Third ‘Lady Don’ Held in Delhi

“200 Overs in Ranji Not Enough?” Mohammed Shami’s Coach Slams BCCI Selectors Over India Comeback Delay | EXCLUSIVE

Hardik Pandya Makes Style Statement With Limited-Edition Jacob & Co. ‘Rudra’ Watch During IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

Who Was Ricky AJ Syngkon? 54‑Year‑Old Shillong MP Collapses And Dies Playing Football

‘May Have To Take It Further’: Trump Makes A Daring Remark On Iran At Board Of Peace Meet, Hints At Military Strike In ‘Probably 10 Days’

Delhi Horror: Drinks At Sanjay Lake Park Turns Deadly As Young Man Stabbed to Death, Friend Critically Injured After Robbery Attempt

Will Stephen Curry Play For Golden State Warriors Against Boston Celtics? Check Latest Injury Update

Donald Trump Makes New Claims On India-Pak Conflict, Says, ‘Eleven Jets Were Shot Down,’ Reveals Threatened 200% Tariffs On Pakistan

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More
House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More
House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More
House of the Dragon Season 3 Teaser OUT: Aemond Sits on Iron Throne, Massive Battles and New Dragons Revealed- Release Date, Story, Cast and More

QUICK LINKS