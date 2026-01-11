LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci how Prashant Tamang died ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria enemies of God Iran Iran protests 2026 creditors bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner, singer and actor, has died aged 43 in New Delhi, reportedly from a heart attack.

Prashant Tamang dies at 43 in Dwarka (PHOTO: X)
Prashant Tamang dies at 43 in Dwarka (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: January 11, 2026 13:27:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Prashant Tamang, the singer and actor who shot to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3 back in 2007, died today January 11, 2026, in New Delhi. 

You Might Be Interested In

He was just 43. Reports say he was found at home, and while it looks like a sudden heart attack, doctors haven’t confirmed it yet.

It’s wild to think about how far he came. He started out as a constable with Kolkata Police and ended up a household name across South Asia. His story fired up so many people.

You Might Be Interested In

Just recently, he was getting global attention for his powerful role as Daniel Lecho in the second season of ‘Paatal Lok.’ And then there are his songs ‘Bir Gorkhali’ and ‘Asare Mahinama’, which still hit hard as anthems for so many.

Honestly, Prashant’s rise feels like one of those rare, real underdog stories from Indian television. When he auditioned for Indian Idol, he didn’t have any industry connections.

All he had was this genuine style that won people over, especially in Darjeeling, the Gorkha community, and the Northeast. The way people rallied behind him, it turned into something bigger than a TV show.

His win meant a lot it was about music, yes, but also about pride and showing that being true to yourself and where you come from can actually change the game.

He leaves behind his wife, Geeta Thapa they got married in Nagaland in 2011 and their daughter, Ariah. Even as his career took off, Prashant always put his family first. He talked about them as his anchor, the ones who gave him strength when he needed it most.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

ALSO READ: Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

First published on: Jan 11, 2026 1:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Indian Idol winnerPrashant TamangPrashant Tamang Death

RELATED News

Indian Idol Fame Prashant Tamang Dies At 43: A Look Back At His Iconic Songs

Indian Idol Season 3 Winner Prashant Tamang Passes Away at 43 in Delhi, Fans Pour in Tributes

Golden Globes 2026: When, Where And How To Watch Hollywood’s Grand Awards Night Live In India

Is Mahhi Vij’s Strong Bond With Nadim Nadz Behind Her Split With Jay Bhanushali? Her Instagram Post Sparks Buzz

Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 1: Sivakarthikeyan Political Action Drama Registers Solid Start, Mints Over Rs 11 Crore Mark

LATEST NEWS

Was Rishabh Pant Ignored By Shubman Gill And Gautam Gambhir After He Collapsed With Unbearable Pain? Viral Video Sparks Debate Amongst Loyal Fans, Watch!

Cyber Scam Alert in Delhi: How an Elderly NRI Doctor Couple Was Trapped in a ‘Digital Arrest’ and Cheated of Rs 14.85 Crore

Chhattisgarh Horror: Girl Gang-Raped In Korba By Five, Including A Driver; Two Arrested, Probe On As Three Still Absconding

‘Agar Maar Padh Bhi Jaati Hain..’: Virat Kohli Delivers Special Pep Talk At Nets, Autographs Ball For Bowler Ahead Of IND vs NZ ODIs — Watch Viral Video

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Dhruv Jurel Named As Rishabh Pant’s Replacement After Injury Setback, BCCI Confirms

X Hits Cleanup Button: 600 Accounts Deleted, Elon Musk’s Platform Vows Compliance In India

Why Is Thailand Packed With Tourists in January? Here’s What’s Overcrowded Airport Tells the Story

Instagram Data Breach: Were 17.5 Million Users Exposed? Here’s Meta’s Response

What Is This ‘Mystery Weapon’ The US Allegedly Used In The Maduro Raid That Witnesses Say Caused Nosebleeding And Vomiting Blood?

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XI Of India Against New Zealand, Major Changes Expected After Rishabh Pant Injury

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…
How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…
How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…
How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

QUICK LINKS