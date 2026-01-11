How Did Prashant Tamang Die? Indian Idol Season 3 Winner, 43, Was Rushed To Hospital In New Delhi After Suffering A Sudden…

Prashant Tamang, the singer and actor who shot to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 3 back in 2007, died today January 11, 2026, in New Delhi.

He was just 43. Reports say he was found at home, and while it looks like a sudden heart attack, doctors haven’t confirmed it yet.

It’s wild to think about how far he came. He started out as a constable with Kolkata Police and ended up a household name across South Asia. His story fired up so many people.

Just recently, he was getting global attention for his powerful role as Daniel Lecho in the second season of ‘Paatal Lok.’ And then there are his songs ‘Bir Gorkhali’ and ‘Asare Mahinama’, which still hit hard as anthems for so many.

pic.twitter.com/zhSNV2xryH — The Voice of Sikkim (@tvsikkim) January 11, 2026

Honestly, Prashant’s rise feels like one of those rare, real underdog stories from Indian television. When he auditioned for Indian Idol, he didn’t have any industry connections.

All he had was this genuine style that won people over, especially in Darjeeling, the Gorkha community, and the Northeast. The way people rallied behind him, it turned into something bigger than a TV show.

His win meant a lot it was about music, yes, but also about pride and showing that being true to yourself and where you come from can actually change the game.

He leaves behind his wife, Geeta Thapa they got married in Nagaland in 2011 and their daughter, Ariah. Even as his career took off, Prashant always put his family first. He talked about them as his anchor, the ones who gave him strength when he needed it most.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)

