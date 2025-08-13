Humiliating Moment For Leonardo DiCaprio As Hollywood Star Gets Searched By Police In Ibiza, Travis Scott Denied Entry

Leonardo DiCaprio found himself momentarily stopped by Spanish police outside a private party in Ibiza earlier this month.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner showed up with his girlfriend, Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, and a handful of friends, but security didn’t just wave them through. He was searched and had to show ID before stepping inside.

Leonardo DiCaprio gets searched in Ibiza

Video clips have made the rounds online, showing officers giving DiCaprio a standard pat-down and checking his pockets. He looked calm—cap on, face visible—while Vittoria, apparently the woman in the video, can be heard saying, “They are searching me full on right now.”

According to people who were there, DiCaprio had to introduce himself and show his ID before the group was allowed in. Still, it wasn’t just him—everyone at the door got the same treatment.

A source told Page Six, “Every single person was patted down and ID’d.” Turns out, the police just didn’t recognise him at first. The source added, “It’s funny. They did a double take, and then he went in!”

The party itself was no casual affair. Hosted by Patrón and Spanish actor Aron Piper at a villa in Ibiza, it drew a crowd of celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and DiCaprio’s longtime friend Tobey Maguire.

As for Travis Scott, he reportedly couldn’t get in, but nobody seems to know exactly why.

About Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti

On the personal front, Leonardo and Vittoria have been together since they met at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival during the Killers of the Flower Moon premiere.

They’ve been spotted vacationing together and recently joined Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez for a double date aboard Bezos’s $500 million yacht, also near Ibiza.

