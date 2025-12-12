‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Karan Johar has always been in the limelight, a filmmaker, producer, talk show host, you name it. But more recently, people haven’t been talking about his movies or his interviews. They’ve been fixated on how much weight he’s lost, and, of course, how he did it.

When Karan Johar shut down Ozempic rumours

Social media didn’t waste any time speculating. Suddenly, rumours started swirling that Karan used Ozempic, a diabetes drug that’s become famous for helping with weight loss.

But Karan set the record straight. He told everyone they didn’t really know what was going on.

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Karan spoke honestly about what he’s been through. “I’ve battled my weight forever. I’ve tried every diet you can think of, every workout. Nothing worked. Finally, after years of fighting it, I got my blood tested and realized I had thyroid issues and a bunch of other stuff. Now people keep asking if I’m on Ozempic or Mounjaro, and honestly, I’m over it. They don’t know the truth, and frankly, I don’t feel like telling them.”

He made it clear, he didn’t turn to weight loss drugs. If he had, he said, he’d openly admit it. But that’s not his story. “Right now, I’m healthy, I feel lighter, and more confident than ever. I mean, I’m 52 and feel the best I ever have.”

Karan also broke down what actually helped him. Turns out, he discovered he had thyroid problems that slowed his metabolis a surprise for him.

Along with managing that, he tried the OMAD diet. That’s “One Meal A Day,” and he stuck with it for seven months. He’d eat around 8:30, and he cut out lactose, glucose, and gluten completely. That switch really changed things for him.

What is OMAD diet?

Basically, you only eat one meal a day your choice which one. It keeps your calorie intake low because you’re just eating during a short window. Some research, like a 2018 study, says these kinds of intermittent fasting diets can help people lose weight. But it’s pretty intense, and it’s not for everyone. You can lose muscle, not just fat, and that’s risky. Always check with your doctor before trying something like this.

Beyond the physical stuff, Karan’s also been open about the mental side. He’s struggled with body dysmorphia—a tough battle by any standard. “It means you’re ashamed of your body. You get awkward even looking at yourself, especially naked. I still struggle with that. I can’t look at myself in the mirror,” he admitted.

He avoids places like saunas and swimming pools. Even after losing weight, those feelings haven’t disappeared. “People go to therapy for body dysmorphia, but I haven’t. You end up hiding your body because you’re ashamed.”

