LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news ipl diabetes Comex silver all-time high DOANLD TRUMP C5 grouping latest india news Asia Cup U19 bcci business news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Karan Johar finally addressed rumours claiming he used Ozempic for weight loss, revealing on Raj Shamani’s podcast that long–standing thyroid and health issues were behind his transformation. He said he has struggled with weight all his life and denied using popular weight-loss drugs.

Karan Johar Once Shut Down Ozempic Rumours (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)
Karan Johar Once Shut Down Ozempic Rumours (PHOTO: INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 12, 2025 16:21:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Karan Johar has always been in the limelight, a filmmaker, producer, talk show host, you name it. But more recently, people haven’t been talking about his movies or his interviews. They’ve been fixated on how much weight he’s lost, and, of course, how he did it.

When Karan Johar shut down Ozempic rumours

Social media didn’t waste any time speculating. Suddenly, rumours started swirling that Karan used Ozempic, a diabetes drug that’s become famous for helping with weight loss.

But Karan set the record straight. He told everyone they didn’t really know what was going on. 

On Raj Shamani’s podcast, Karan spoke honestly about what he’s been through. “I’ve battled my weight forever. I’ve tried every diet you can think of, every workout. Nothing worked. Finally, after years of fighting it, I got my blood tested and realized I had thyroid issues and a bunch of other stuff. Now people keep asking if I’m on Ozempic or Mounjaro, and honestly, I’m over it. They don’t know the truth, and frankly, I don’t feel like telling them.”

He made it clear, he didn’t turn to weight loss drugs. If he had, he said, he’d openly admit it. But that’s not his story. “Right now, I’m healthy, I feel lighter, and more confident than ever. I mean, I’m 52 and feel the best I ever have.”

Karan also broke down what actually helped him. Turns out, he discovered he had thyroid problems that slowed his metabolis a surprise for him.

 Along with managing that, he tried the OMAD diet. That’s “One Meal A Day,” and he stuck with it for seven months. He’d eat around 8:30, and he cut out lactose, glucose, and gluten completely. That switch really changed things for him.

What is OMAD diet?  

Basically, you only eat one meal a day your choice which one. It keeps your calorie intake low because you’re just eating during a short window. Some research, like a 2018 study, says these kinds of intermittent fasting diets can help people lose weight. But it’s pretty intense, and it’s not for everyone. You can lose muscle, not just fat, and that’s risky. Always check with your doctor before trying something like this.

Beyond the physical stuff, Karan’s also been open about the mental side. He’s struggled with body dysmorphia—a tough battle by any standard. “It means you’re ashamed of your body. You get awkward even looking at yourself, especially naked. I still struggle with that. I can’t look at myself in the mirror,” he admitted.

He avoids places like saunas and swimming pools. Even after losing weight, those feelings haven’t disappeared. “People go to therapy for body dysmorphia, but I haven’t. You end up hiding your body because you’re ashamed.” 

ALSO READ: ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Was Set To Marry Karisma Kapoor- Here’s Why It Never Happened And He’s Still Single, Reason Will Surprise You

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 4:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: karan joharlatest celebrity newslatest viral newsozempic

RELATED News

Why Hamza Aka Ranveer Singh’s Most Vulnerable Scene In Dhurandhar Deserves Attention

Why Did Jitesh Sharma Touch World Cup Star Harleen Deol’s Feet? Young Cricketer’s Hilarious Act Breaks The Internet

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Another 5-Minute MMS Featuring Woman With A Child Gets Leaked, Internet Gets Furious

Internet Buzzes As 40 Minute Video Goes Online After 19 Minute Viral MMS

Saali Mohabbat Review: Radhika Apte Shines in Zee5’s Twisty Domestic Thriller, Tisca Chopra’s Debut Makes It Even Wilder

LATEST NEWS

Brookfield to invest over $1 billion to set up GCC in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Says This Will Generate 4,00,000 New Jobs

When And Where To Watch Auction IPL 2026 Auction: Live Streaming, Date, Time, & How To Watch In India, US, UK, AUS – TV Broadcast, Web Streaming Details

India-Mexico Trade Alert: 75% Of Exports Hit by Steep Tariffs, $5.75 Billion At Risk, India’s Export Strategy Under Pressure

Census 2027: Cabinet Approves Rs 11,718 Core Budget, Set To Take Place In Two Phases From 2026

‘Architects of AI’ Dominate Time Magazine’s 2025 Person Of The Year Cover

Are You Planning For Retirement? Voluntary Provident Fund (VPF) Offers 8.25% Returns, Tax Benefits, Contribution Limits & Withdrawal Rules Explained

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

ED Cracks Down on Illegal Cough Syrup Suppliers, Raids 25 Locations Across 3 States

Nitish Kumar Reddy Cleans Up RCB Star Batter To Complete Hattrick In SMAT Fixture | WATCH

Will Your in-Hand Salary Reduce Under New Labour Codes? Govt Clarification

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss
‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss
‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss
‘I Have Always Been Battling The….’ Karan Johar Once Slammed Ozempic Rumours, Shared THIS Secret Diet After Trolls Attacked Him Over His Drastic Weight Loss

QUICK LINKS