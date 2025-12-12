‘Dhurandhar’ Star Akshaye Khanna Was Set To Marry Karisma Kapoor- Here’s Why It Never Happened And He’s Still Single, Reason Will Surprise You

Akshaye Khanna, who plays the character of ruthless gangster Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar’s latest offering, Dhurandhar, an espionage thriller, keeps popping up in the news again. Famous for doing intense roles and being a very versatile actor, Akshaye Khanna’s performance as Rehman Dakait has received a lot of appreciation. His sharp dialogues and dancing to the hit number FA9LA have gone viral on social platforms and have brought a 50-year-old Akshaye Khanna into mainstream discussions again.

A Brief Look at Akshaye Khanna’s Personal Life

Although he receives appreciation for his performance as an actor, people are also curious about his personal life. Although he is counted among the eligible bachelors of Bollywooood, he has not married yet at 50 years of age.

There have been admissions on his behalf with regard to not being interested in being committed to any relationship. However, not all people are aware about the fact that he had plans for marrying an actress- Karisma Kapoor.

The Akshaye-Karisma Connection

According to reports, Akshaye Khanna and Karisma Kapoor had a very close association. After her split with Ajay Devgn, Karisma turned to Akshaye, who at that time was her closest buddy. Their bonding gradually transformed into love, and their relation was appreciated and endorsed even by Karisma’s father, Randhir Kapoor, who sent a proposal for marriage to Akshaye’s father, Vinod Khanna.

Why there will be no marriage

The wedding arrangements, however, were put on hold by Karisma’s mother, Babita Kapoor. According to reports, Babita was apprehensive about her daughter marrying at the height of her career. Consequently, there was no union between Akshaye and Karisma. Not surprisingly, Akshaye prefers not to talk about it.

Akshaye Khanna on Being Single

Akshaye R. M. has talked about his disinclination towards marrying in several interviews. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said:

“I don’t see myself getting married. I don’t believe I am marriage material… It’s an involvement, but it’s a drastic life change. Marriage changes everything. I want complete control over my life. When you share your life with someone, you don’t have complete control. You have to let a lot of control go.”

Akshaye spoke about it again in an interview with Bollywood Hungama:

“I want to have a very breezy life. I don’t want any responsibilities. Bringing up kids or being responsible for a wife and family will be the biggest responsibilities. I want to have no responsibilities and be alone. It’s a fanatical life.” Why Akshaye Khanna’s Views Resonate Today Akshaye’s openness about being single has resonated with young India. Many young Indians are today choosing to be single or put off getting married as they focus on taking care of themselves and wanting freedom.

What the trend says?

A dating site poll conducted by QuackQuack discovered that 39 percent of single Indians above 28 believe marriage is optional. It appears Akshaye was ahead of the times.

A Life on His Own Terms

As he usually does, Akshaye Khanna talks about being single and getting married. According to him, there are people who are single due to fear of commitment or due to some bitter experiences with previous relationships. But it isn’t so for Akshaye. It is because he wants to be, as he said: “It is wrong to marry for the sake of it. You have to find the right person before marrying.”

But with Dhurandhar, Akshaye is also punctuating that he might be remaining unmarried but he continues ruling Bollywood with talent and helping define that fact that happiness and success can be achieved side by side.

