Home > Entertainment > Diljit Dosanjh – Imtiaz Ali Reunite for Second Film; Singer Shares Behind-the-Scenes Punjab Vlog

Diljit Dosanjh reunites with director Imtiaz Ali for their second film, revealed through a new behind-the-scenes vlog from Punjab. The singer-actor shares glimpses of his shoot, daily routine, and on-set moments.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 12, 2025 08:46:36 IST

Diljit Dosanjh, Punjabi actor and performer, confirmed his second collaboration with acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali and shared a BTS vlog from the filming of the new film in Punjab. In this video, Diljit gives his fans a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like filming on the set while revealing he will be teaming up with Imtiaz again after their critically successful film, “Amar Singh Chamkila.” 

Video Content

Diljit Dosanjh just posted an Instagram showing off his late-night workouts and eating light prior to filming at 4:30 a.m.. He also posted a behind-the-scenes look at him working with Imtiaz Ali with green screens as well as their intent to work together again. The video gives a glimpse of the magical Punjabi-style home that Diljit resides in while filming.

Imtiaz Ali – Second Film with Diljit Dosanjh

This will be the second time Imtiaz Ali has worked with Diljit Dosanjh on a film. The excitement surrounding their previous collaboration, Amar Singh Chamkila, has left fans eager to see what they will create together again. There has been no official announcement regarding the title or storyline of their new collaboration.

Fans Are Excited

Even though we don’t know any more about this upcoming movie from Diljit Kaur and Imtiaz Ali, fans can still look forward to hearing about the latest news from Diljit Kaur while he films in Punjab.

This article is based on publicly available information, media reports, and social media content. Details may change as official announcements are made.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 8:46 AM IST
