Home > Entertainment > 'I Just Made A Small Joke': Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

Social media personality Orry confirms his fallout with Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, saying he cut ties for mental peace. He also revealed unresolved trauma involving Amrita Singh, stating a formal apology is the only way forward.

Orry Confirms Fallout With Sara Ali Khan, Demands Amrita Singh’s Apology Over Past Trauma
Orry Confirms Fallout With Sara Ali Khan, Demands Amrita Singh’s Apology Over Past Trauma

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 30, 2026 17:03:32 IST

‘I Just Made A Small Joke’: Orry Is Willing To Forgive Amrita Singh If She Apologises Amid Row With Sara Ali Khan, Claims He Did Not Say Anything Wrong

The Bollywood friendships show their glamorous surface, which hides their actual intricate personal conflicts and online disputes. Social media personality Orhan Awatramani, who people know as Orry, has finally confirmed his existing problems with Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Orry announced his digital friendship termination because he wanted to end his public relationship with the three people who used to be his friends.

Digital Disconnect

The Orry fallout became evident when fans discovered that the socialite had deleted his “following” list, which included all the Pataudi siblings.

Orry confirmed his decision to unfollow Sara because he stated that he had not followed Ibrahim for several years and needed to do so for his mental health.

His decision to terminate online relationships with others resulted in the end of his public friendship with another person who had been part of Mumbai’s elite social circles, because he believed that the “peace of mind” that came from their separation outweighed the advantages of sustaining their public relationship.

Amrita Singh Apology Demand

The Amrita Singh controversy centers around Orry’s statement that he has experienced past “trauma.” He made a direct connection between his decision to stay away from Sara and her mother-related problems because he said that he could no longer act as if he had accepted the situation.

Orry established a definite limit that would prevent any possibility of him getting back together with the veteran actress when he said that only Amrita Singh’s formal apology could lead to him forgiving her.

The father refused to share details about the incident, but his request shows that there exists a major family conflict that has now become public knowledge.

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 5:03 PM IST
