Big Twist Before the Big Screen: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Varanasi’ Release Date Pushed, Mahesh Babu–Priyanka Chopra Epic Awaits New Date

The upcoming SS Rajamouli movie Varanasi will now have its first international release on April 7, 2027, after the filmmakers moved its premiere date from January to April.

The Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra movie needs this strategic change because it will benefit from both the summer and Ugadi holiday periods.

The production team decided to prevent their globe-trotting action adventure from competing with major films during its box office release period, which would decrease its theatrical distribution across IMAX and standard screens worldwide.

Strategic Release Date and Market Dominance

The selection of April 7, 2027, as the permanent launch date represents a strategic choice to obtain a prolonged holiday break. The film will attract large numbers of family viewers because it will be released on the agricultural holidays of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa.

The period creates a 12-day “golden window” that runs until the celebrations of Ambedkar Jayanti and Ram Navami. The film’s release schedule enables it to control both Indian and worldwide box office markets because there will be no competing films, which gives the project time needed to execute its substantial budget requirements.

Global Production Scale and Visual Innovation

The technical complexity of the shoot, which requires filming multiple outdoor locations from Antarctica to African jungles stands as the main reason that impacts schedule development.

Varanasi holds the distinction of being the first Indian film shot entirely in the 1.43:1 IMAX format, which needs detailed work for both post-production and VFX integration.

The narrative, which reportedly weaves through multiple timelines from 512 CE to 2027 CE, needs extensive editing work to achieve the high standards set by Rajamouli’s previous achievements.

