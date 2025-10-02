‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt recently spoke about how she lost weight after giving birth to her daughter Raha in November 2022 in a session on Amazon Prime’s talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, along with Varun Dhawan. The 32-year-old actress openly shared the transformation her body experienced after giving birth.

Discussing how she felt, Alia shared, “When I gave birth to Raha, I gained a lot of weight, actually. I was lactating, and it is burning lots of calories, and I was eating healthy too. So I lost a lot of the weight very fast.”

Alia pointed out the importance of breastfeeding in assisting her to lose the excess kilos naturally. Lactating parents burn an estimated 400–500 extra calories a day as they produce milk, which can lead to weight loss. Yet the rate of losing pregnancy weight significantly differs depending on diet, sleep, stress, metabolism, and genes.

Watch here:







Cyber Bullying

The actress also spoke of the cyber backlash she received when she lost weight. She said, “I remember one picture came out and there were trolls, telling me I had done it through unnatural means. ‘Why did she have to lose weight so fast? It’s okay, take your time, Alia.’ This is what I read and I was like ‘oh no, it happened naturally in this way only.'”

Alia’s tale is one that resonates deeply with new mothers, as it reiterates that postpartum weight loss is an individual process and can occur naturally for others without rigid diets and exercise. She stressed that clean eating, lactation, and self-care were responsible for her healing.

The honest discussion of Two Much not only spoke volumes of Alia’s own experience but also dispels widespread myths about women’s bodies after giving birth, reminding the fans that every mum’s story is different.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2025, Age, Movies, Family & Fashion Choices