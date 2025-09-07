LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sharvari turn showstoppers for Amit Aggarwal's fashion show

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 17:55:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sharvari turned showstoppers for ace fashion designer Amit Aggarwal at the second edition of ‘Cocktail Couture with Exon: The Code of Light’.

The fashion show, which marked a unique blend of French elegance with Indian creativity, was held on Saturday in the national capital.

With the runway transformed into a crystalline corridor, brought alive with alpine resonance, Aggarwal’s collection appeared to be shimmering as the stars took to the ramp.

Actor Kalki Koechlin also joined in the star-studded evening, raising a toast to artistry and refinement, further giving a nod to her French roots. It was accompanied by a live piano performance by Sahil Vasudeva, who set the stage for Aggarwal’s couture showcase.

Ibrahim and Sharvari stole the show in their stunning ensembles, as they walked down the glacier-blue runway draped in the sculptural silhouettes. While Ibrahim looked dapper in a black outfit, which featured detailed work on the jacket, Sharvari was dressed in Aggarwal’s beautiful upcycled creation in a mix of banarasi and shimmery metallic elements.

“It was a lot of fun working on this show. There was a synonymous energy between all of us, and it was an exciting journey,” Amit Aggarwal told ANI.

Noting that he drew inspiration from the French Alps, the ace designer added, “France is always about luxury, and this combination of Indian heritage and the luxury of France could be the new language of fashion.”

Aggarwal also explained that sustainability lies at the heart of his collection, highlighting that he prioritises the quality of materials and textiles.

“What Sharvari and Ibrahim wore was a mix of upcycle and traditional vintage banarasi saree and gave it a new lease of life,” he added.

On being asked about his experience of working with the new-generation actors, Aggarwal described them as the “iconic muses” and a “match made in heaven.”

“They are not just young talents but also the future of Indian cinema,” he said.

On the runway, audiences witnessed Amit Aggarwal unveiling his exclusive couture collection, a natural homage to the French excellence of Grey Goose Altius. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: amit-aggarwal-fashion-showBollywoodentertainment newsibrahim ali khanSharvari

