LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising indian army hardeep singh puri hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > “I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan has confirmed that her third marriage has ended. While announcing the development in an Instagram post on Sunday, Meera wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life...”

"I'm In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life": Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce (Pic Credit: Instagram)
"I'm In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life": Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 17, 2025 14:25:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan has confirmed that her third marriage has ended. Meera and Vipin tied the knot in May last year in Coimbatore, marking the actor’s third marriage. The two initially met on the sets of the Malayalam serial Kudumbavilakku, where their professional collaboration eventually grew into a personal relationship.

Vipin, a native of Palakkad, has worked as a cinematographer on several television serials, including Kudumbavilakku, and has also contributed to numerous documentaries.

However, their marriage lasted only about a year. Following her announcement, Meera removed all photos and videos featuring Vipin from her social media accounts, including their wedding images.

While announcing the development in an Instagram post on Sunday, Meera wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life…” Her post was tagged with hashtags including #focused #blessed #gratitude #meeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan #actormeeravasudevan.

Background

Meera Vasudevan has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005; the couple divorced in 2010. Two years later, she wed actor John Kokken. They share a son and ended their marriage in 2016.

Apart from Malayalam cinema, Meera has appeared in several Hindi films, such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula with Milind Soman, Thodi Life Thoda Magic alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and 13B: Fear Has a New Address featuring R. Madhavan. Her Tamil film credits include Unnai Saranadainthen and Arivumani.

READ MORE: Who Is Huma Qureshi’s Rumoured Boyfriend? Rachit Singh Shares Sweet Hug and Kiss With Actress at Himesh Reshammiya Concert – WATCH VIDEO

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 2:25 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Malayalam actorMalayalam actor Meera VasudevanMeera VasudevanMeera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

RELATED News

Kundalu: An Untold Love Story from North Gujarat’s Heartland Hits Cinemas Today

Ajay Devgn’s ‘De De Pyaar De 2’ Hits Rs 35 Crore Milestone, Surpassing ‘Son of Sardaar 2’

Who Is Jack Doherty? Popular YouTuber Arrested in Miami on Drug Possession Charges – Details Inside

Dharmendra Health Updates: Deol Family To Celebrate Actor’s 90th Birthday At Home

“I am a much better person than Jaya Bachchan”: Moushumi Chatterjee’s Explosive Comment Rekindles Debate on Jaya’s Paparazzi ‘Misbehaviour’

LATEST NEWS

Texila American University: Unlock Your Global Future with 55+ Accredited Programs

Meet Anvay Dravid, Rahul Dravid’s Younger Son, Making Waves On Social Media After U-19 Selection For Team India

Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Who Are Sajeeb Wazed And Saima Wazed And What They Said On Their Mother’s Death Sentence

Will Sheikh Hasina Be Hanged Or Imprisoned? Here’s How The Rules For Death Sentences Work In Bangladesh

‘Was Given No…’: Sheikh Hasina Issues First Statement After Bangladesh Court Sentences Her To Death

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS To Make Rare Appearance Tonight: When And Where To Watch Livestream

From Undergarments To Fish, Rare Sarees And Expensive Louis Vuitton Bags: When Sheikh Hasina’s Residence Was Looted By Protestors

Will India Extradite Sheikh Hasina? Former Bangladesh PM Sentenced To Death For Crimes Against Humanity

Rape, Forced Abortion, Torture: UP Woman Says Husband ‘Lost’ Her In Gambling, Eight Men Raped Her

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce
“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce
“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce
“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

QUICK LINKS