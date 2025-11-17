“I’m In The Most Peaceful Phase Of My Life”: Malayalam Actor Meera Vasudevan Confirms Third Divorce

Malayalam actor Meera Vasudevan has confirmed that her third marriage has ended. Meera and Vipin tied the knot in May last year in Coimbatore, marking the actor’s third marriage. The two initially met on the sets of the Malayalam serial Kudumbavilakku, where their professional collaboration eventually grew into a personal relationship.

Vipin, a native of Palakkad, has worked as a cinematographer on several television serials, including Kudumbavilakku, and has also contributed to numerous documentaries.

However, their marriage lasted only about a year. Following her announcement, Meera removed all photos and videos featuring Vipin from her social media accounts, including their wedding images.

While announcing the development in an Instagram post on Sunday, Meera wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since August 2025. I am in the most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life…” Her post was tagged with hashtags including #focused #blessed #gratitude #meeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan #actormeeravasudevan.

Background

Meera Vasudevan has been married twice before. Her first marriage was to Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005; the couple divorced in 2010. Two years later, she wed actor John Kokken. They share a son and ended their marriage in 2016.

Apart from Malayalam cinema, Meera has appeared in several Hindi films, such as Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula with Milind Soman, Thodi Life Thoda Magic alongside Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji, and 13B: Fear Has a New Address featuring R. Madhavan. Her Tamil film credits include Unnai Saranadainthen and Arivumani.

