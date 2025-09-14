"I'm still having trouble": Sharon Osbourne speaks on her husband Ozzy Osbourne's death almost 2 months later

Washington DC [US], September 14 (ANI): Renowned television personality Sharon Osbourne shared how she has been doing since the singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22. She also expressed gratitude to fans for their “overwhelming love and support,” reported People.

In an Instagram caption post, she gave some insight on how she has been doing since the Black Sabbath rocker died.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she captioned a video of herself and her daughter, as per the outlet.

“Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with,” she said, reported People.

Sharon continued, “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical,” reported People.

She concluded the post with, “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

Sharon’s Instagram post marks the first time that she has publicly spoken out since Ozzy’s death and her first post sharing photos from Black Sabbath’s final concert in early July. Ozzy died on July 22, several weeks after the performance.

John Michael “Ozzy” Osbourne, the lead singer of British heavy metal band Black Sabbath, passed away at 76. Heavy metal legend made an iconic reunion with his Black Sabbath bandmates and delivered a huge farewell concert weeks before he passed away on July 22.

His family shared in a statement following his death, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” reported People.

Ozzy had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2023. On July 30, Ozzy’s loved ones attended Osbourne’s funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England, while fans lined the streets of his beloved hometown to say goodbye.

Osbourne’s cortege and family visited Broad Street, where the Black Sabbath bridge and bench have become a public memorial to the “Crazy Train” singer, adorned with flowers, photos, and notes, according to People.

Sharon was last seen publicly at Ozzy’s funeral procession in the city of Birmingham, England. The family – dressed in black — stopped the procession for a moment to view tributes left by fans to Ozzy at the Black Sabbath bridge and bench.

They held up peace signs to the cheering crowd before laying down their own floral tributes, with Sharon being supported by Kelly and her son, Jack, Ozzy and Sharon’s eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne, 42, and Ozzy’s son, Louis Osbourne, 50, whom he shared with Thelma Riley, were also at their side, according to People. (ANI)

