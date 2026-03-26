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Home > Entertainment News > Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently made it clear that he has no desire to take on roles that portray excessively violent, hyper-masculine characters, saying he isn’t interested in playing a “hairy, angry man covered in blood.”

Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)
Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 26, 2026 18:55:58 IST

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Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Bollywood actor Imran Khan recently made it clear that he has no desire to take on roles that portray excessively violent, hyper-masculine characters, saying he isn’t interested in playing a “hairy, angry man covered in blood.” His comments come at a time when such intense, alpha male figures are gaining traction in films like Animal and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

During a Reddit AMA session on Wednesday, Imran interacted with fans and addressed questions about his career choices. When one user encouraged him to steer clear of overly macho roles, he agreed, noting that such characters are already widely explored in cinema.

Speaking about masculinity in today’s film industry, Imran shared a more nuanced perspective. He expressed concern over the increasing portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity, both on screen and in society. According to him, many men avoid engaging in these conversations because they feel unfairly blamed, but in doing so, they overlook how these narrow definitions of masculinity can be harmful to them as well. He emphasized that real strength lies in emotional openness and vulnerability.

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He also responded to concerns about mainstream Bollywood heroes being depicted as aggressive and glorifying violence against women. Imran said he finds this trend troubling, particularly how some films appear to justify the actions of emotionally immature male characters who react violently when rejected. He pointed out the difference between depicting toxic behaviour and endorsing it, adding that many filmmakers seem to be following trends without reflecting on their impact. He stressed that he personally wouldn’t be part of a story he considers irresponsible.

Although Imran did not mention any film directly, his remarks have triggered conversations online, especially as larger-than-life violent protagonists continue to dominate commercial cinema.

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as an Indian spy working to dismantle a terror network. The film showcases several high-intensity action sequences, including a major confrontation with Arjun Rampal’s character. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the movie also stars R. Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi, Sanjay Dutt and Sara Arjun, and has been well received by audiences and critics alike, earning ₹623 crore at the domestic box office.

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Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

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Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

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Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller
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Imran Khan Being Trolled For Bashing Dhurandhar 2 Saying ‘Won’t Play Hairy Angry Man Covered In Blood’ Amid Ongoing Craze Of Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller
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