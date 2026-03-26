Toaster OTT Release Date Out: When And Were To Watch Rajkummar Rao And Sanya Malhotra’s Dark Comedy, Streaming Platform, Cast And Story Details

Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra are coming together for a quirky dark comedy titled Toaster, which also marks the first production venture of Rao and his wife Patralekhaa under their banner Kampa Film. Although the film’s first look was unveiled back in 2025, audiences will finally get to watch it this year. The makers recently revealed that Toaster will skip a theatrical release and premiere directly on OTT—sooner than expected.

When and Where to Watch

Helmed by Vivek Das Chaudhary, Toaster is set to debut on Netflix on April 15. Fans eager to see Rajkummar in yet another comic role can already add the film to their watchlists.

Cast and Production

Alongside Rajkummar and Sanya, the film features a strong ensemble cast including Archana Puran Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Farah Khan, Upendra Limaye, Vinod Rawat, Jitendra Joshi, and Seema Pahwa.

Speaking about the project, Patralekhaa described launching Kampa Film as a deeply meaningful milestone for both her and Rajkummar. She shared that Toaster stood out instantly because of its unique humour, adding that they were keen to bring the story to life as soon as they read it. She also noted that having such a talented ensemble made the journey even more special, and expressed excitement for audiences to experience this unpredictable entertainer.

Plot and What to Expect

Toaster revolves around a simple yet bizarre premise—a man gifts a toaster at a wedding that ultimately doesn’t take place, and he becomes determined to get it back. What begins as a trivial issue soon spirals into complete chaos, promising plenty of laughs from an otherwise ordinary situation.

One of the film’s biggest highlights is Rajkummar’s return to comedy, a space where he has previously impressed in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Stree. His on-screen chemistry with Sanya Malhotra is also something audiences are looking forward to, along with the entertaining presence of Archana Puran Singh and Farah Khan.

The screenplay is penned by Akshat Ghildial and Anagh Mukerjee, based on a story by Parveez Shaikh, while Vivek Das Chaudhary makes his directorial debut with this film.

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