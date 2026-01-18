‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Music maestro AR Rahman has been in the public eye recently due to an unfortunate incident triggered by an interview. The Oscar winning artist is clarifying his intentions and reaffirming his bond with India through a heartfelt video statement. In the video, Rahman said he was very much inspired by his country and that he always used music to celebrate and honour Indian culture. He even went to the extent of saying that he never intended hurting anyone and that his whole purpose of making music is to be a light to others and serve through his craft. He characterized his relationship with India as that of a learner and a teacher and a strong attachment coming from respect and love.

What Did AR Rahman Say?

In the course of his message, Rahman reminisced about how along with his contributions to Indian music he has impacted the culture in many ways, such as bringing up new talents and teaming up with artists in significant projects. He mentioned his so called ‘demanding’ projects like Jhalaa and mentoring, alongside his work on the Ramayana score, which he believes is not the only way but one of the most important ways he has been committed to revealing India’s rich artistic heritage to the world. He indeed asked if he has not been creating a space for unity and celebration of the multi cultural voices, but rather division then why the misunderstanding? He wrapped up his statement with a thank you note and assured the Indian audience that he would continue to make music which would be a tribute to the past and a beacon for the future of the country.

AR Rahman’s Communal Controversy

Rahman’s announcement coincides with a period when discussions had become widespread prompted by the previous interview of Rahman, wherein he spoke about his journey in the Hindi film industry and also hinted that the transformations in the industry might have left him with fewer chances. His remarks not only provoked the reactions of the film industry and the general public but also initiated a debate on the subjects of diversity and artistic freedom in Bollywood. The musician, through issuing this statement, actually aimed at clearing the points that were incorrectly perceived as well as making people recall his deep affection for India and its cultural diversity.

