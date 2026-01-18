LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake Goa Double Murder denmark trump greenland holkar stadium weather Operation Hawkeye Strike ali khamenei 10 percent tariff on European countries airline statement Bangladesh Hindu killing ind vs ban No Handshake
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

AR Rahman's remark not only provoked the reactions of the film industry and the general public but also initiated a debate on the subjects of diversity and artistic freedom in Bollywood.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 18, 2026 11:10:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Music maestro AR Rahman has been in the public eye recently due to an unfortunate incident triggered by an interview. The Oscar winning artist is clarifying his intentions and reaffirming his bond with India through a heartfelt video statement. In the video, Rahman said he was very much inspired by his country and that he always used music to celebrate and honour Indian culture. He even went to the extent of saying that he never intended hurting anyone and that his whole purpose of making music is to be a light to others and serve through his craft. He characterized his relationship with India as that of a learner and a teacher and a strong attachment coming from respect and love.

You Might Be Interested In

What Did AR Rahman Say?

In the course of his message, Rahman reminisced about how along with his contributions to Indian music he has impacted the culture in many ways, such as bringing up new talents and teaming up with artists in significant projects. He mentioned his so called ‘demanding’ projects like Jhalaa and mentoring, alongside his work on the Ramayana score, which he believes is not the only way but one of the most important ways he has been committed to revealing India’s rich artistic heritage to the world. He indeed asked if he has not been creating a space for unity and celebration of the multi cultural voices, but rather division then why the misunderstanding? He wrapped up his statement with a thank you note and assured the Indian audience that he would continue to make music which would be a tribute to the past and a beacon for the future of the country.

AR Rahman’s Communal Controversy

Rahman’s announcement coincides with a period when discussions had become widespread prompted by the previous interview of Rahman, wherein he spoke about his journey in the Hindi film industry and also hinted that the transformations in the industry might have left him with fewer chances. His remarks not only provoked the reactions of the film industry and the general public but also initiated a debate on the subjects of diversity and artistic freedom in Bollywood. The musician, through issuing this statement, actually aimed at clearing the points that were incorrectly perceived as well as making people recall his deep affection for India and its cultural diversity.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: ‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 11:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ar rahmanar rahman communal remarkar rahman controversyar rahman new musicar rahman newsar rahman opens upar rahman updates

RELATED News

Box Office Report: Dhurandhar Crosses ₹800 Crore Mark, New Releases Vir Das’s Happy Patel, Pulkit Sharma’s Rahu Ketu Disappoints

‘I Felt So Humiliated..Cried In My Car’: Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being Refused Masaba Gupta Saree For Ram Janmbhoomi, Calls Out AR Rahman For Rejecting ‘Emergency’

Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

Priya Kapur Files Criminal Defamation Against Sanjay Kapur’s Sister: Blames For Reputation Damage, Check Details

LATEST NEWS

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Who Was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al Qaeda-Linked Leader Killed as US Launches ‘Hawkeye Strike,’ Hits 100+ ISIS Targets in Syria

Goa Double Murder: Russian Man Arrested After Brutally Killing Live-in Partner And Her Friend, Police Probe Motive

“It is Time For Denmark to Give Back”: US Open to Talks With Denmark on Greenland as Trump Signals Tariffs on Europe

$1 Billion Price Tag For Trump’s Peace Board Membership? White House Responds To Controversial Report

Denmark Labels Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats A ‘Surprise’, Raising Concerns Over Trade Relations

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI: Will Rain Spoil The Series Decider? Check Weather Forecast For Holkar Stadium, Indore

Operation Hawkeye Strike: US Carries Out Fresh Airstrike In Syria, Kills Al-Qaeda-Linked Militant Leader Tied To ISIS Ambush

Weather Update Today: North India Under Dense Fog As IMD Issues Alert, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory Amid Low Visibility

Donald Trump Calls On Global Leaders To Join Gaza ‘Board Of Peace’ Says Report

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark
‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark
‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark
‘India Is My Inspiration, Never Wished to Cause Pain’: AR Rahman Responds to Backlash, Says His Comments Were Misunderstood Over ‘Communal Bias’ Remark

QUICK LINKS