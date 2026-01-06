LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela asim munir ipl anti-Hindu attacks Deepam Row amit shah Ashes Series Goa vacation Arjun Sharma venezuela
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer ‘Homebound’ has advanced to the next round in the Oscars’ International Feature Film category. With global acclaim from Cannes, Toronto, and Melbourne festivals, the film becomes only the fifth Indian entry shortlisted in Academy Awards history.

‘Homebound’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2026, Marks Rare Milestone for Indian Cinema (Pc: X)
‘Homebound’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2026, Marks Rare Milestone for Indian Cinema (Pc: X)

Published By: Newsx WebDesk
Last updated: January 6, 2026 14:30:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

Indian Cinema Shines Globally: ‘Homebound’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2026

You Might Be Interested In

Indian cinema has once again captured global attention as ‘Homebound’ has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. The Academy announced that fifteen films from around the world have moved forward, with India’s entry standing alongside films from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

The other shortlisted films include Belen (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President’s Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That’s Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirat (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

You Might Be Interested In

Announcing the update, the official social media handle of the Academy posted, “Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map…” The final nominations for the Oscars will be revealed on Thursday, January 22.

Global Acclaim for ‘Homebound’

The Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer has received widespread praise, with premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Melbourne International Film Festival.

With its recent Oscar shortlist, ‘Homebound’ has become only the fifth Indian film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards to reach this stage. Ishaan shared the proud moment on his Instagram stories.

A Story of Friendship and Dreams

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, the film also features Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar as executive producers.

“Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category,” stated AMPAS. ‘Homebound’’s inclusion marks a proud milestone for Indian cinema on the world stage.

Also Read: Critics Choice Awards 2026: See Who Dominated The Night With Big Wins – Full Winner List Inside

First published on: Jan 6, 2026 2:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: homeboundishaan khatterjanhvi kapoorneeraj-ghaywanoscars-2026Vishal Jethwa

RELATED News

SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi Teaser Makes History, Gets Grand Screening At Paris’ Iconic Le Grand Rex Theatre

First Look Of Rukmini Vasanth As Mellisa In Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ REVEALED

‘Dhurandhar’ Box Office Collection Day 32 : Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna Film Slips To Rs 4.5 Crore, Worldwide Total Touches Rs 1212 Crore

‘Ikkis’ Box Office Collection Day 5 : Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra Film Stumbles Monday; Earns Rs 1.35 Crore, ‘Dhurandhar’ Still Dominates

Kartik Aaryan Spotted In Goa With Mystery Girl, Viral Beach Pics Set Social Media On Fire – Who Is She?

LATEST NEWS

Big News For PlayStation Lovers: PS6 To Delay And PS5 Price Likely To Increase By…

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

‘Think About Scoring Runs, Not About…’: Former Australian Captain’s Advice For India’s T20 Skipper Suryakumar Yadav

ONGC Mori-5 Well In Andhra Pradesh Still Ablaze; Konaseema Fire Continues Beyond 24 Hours

From Classic to Edgy: How Tripti Dimri Became a Fashion Icon

Grok Under Global Fire: How EU, UK & India Are Cracking Down On Sexualised AI Images, Bikini Trend

Tap, Pay, Done: Zepto Introduces Super-Fast In-App UPI Transactions

Robbery Goes Wrong: Rajasthan Thief Stuck In Kitchen Exhaust Fan Shaft | Watch VIRAL Video

Chia Seeds: Tiny Superfoods for Clearer Skin, Less Bloat, and More Energy

How Bankrupt Pakistan Spent Crores On US Lobbying, Wooing Trump During Operation Sindoor, Outspent India Threefold While Millions Starve At Home

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?
India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?
India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?
India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

QUICK LINKS