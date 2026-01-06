India’s Oscar Hope ‘Homebound’ Surprises World, Advances To Next Academy Awards 2026 Voting Round – Will It Win?

Indian Cinema Shines Globally: ‘Homebound’ Shortlisted for Oscars 2026

Indian cinema has once again captured global attention as ‘Homebound’ has advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category at the Academy Awards. The Academy announced that fifteen films from around the world have moved forward, with India’s entry standing alongside films from Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Iraq, Japan, Jordan, Norway, Palestine, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Tunisia.

The other shortlisted films include Belen (Argentina), The Secret Agent (Brazil), It Was Just an Accident (France), Sound of Falling (Germany), The President’s Cake (Iraq), Kokuho (Japan), All That’s Left of You (Jordan), Sentimental Value (Norway), Palestine 36 (Palestine), No Other Choice (South Korea), Sirat (Spain), Late Shift (Switzerland), Left-Handed Girl (Taiwan), and The Voice of Hind Rajab (Tunisia).

Announcing the update, the official social media handle of the Academy posted, “Fifteen films advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category. Here’s where they land on the map…” The final nominations for the Oscars will be revealed on Thursday, January 22.

Global Acclaim for ‘Homebound’

The Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer has received widespread praise, with premieres at the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, and Melbourne International Film Festival.

With its recent Oscar shortlist, ‘Homebound’ has become only the fifth Indian film in the 98-year history of the Academy Awards to reach this stage. Ishaan shared the proud moment on his Instagram stories.

A Story of Friendship and Dreams

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives. Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

Produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta, and co-produced by Marijke deSouza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier, the film also features Martin Scorsese and Pravin Khairnar as executive producers.

“Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category,” stated AMPAS. ‘Homebound’’s inclusion marks a proud milestone for Indian cinema on the world stage.

