LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci Iran nuclear site blast arijit singh family feud latest news Agra murder Bhairav Battalion Grok automobile tariffs bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Arijit Singh has built a massive music career while keeping his life simple and private. With a net worth of over Rs 400 crore, he is now one of the world’s most followed singers. Behind his quiet success stands his second wife, Koel Roy, who prefers staying away from the limelight.

Arijit Singh with his second wife, Koel Roy (Image: X)
Arijit Singh with his second wife, Koel Roy (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 27, 2026 21:47:00 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Arijit Singh is not just a singer. For many people, his voice is tied to memories, heartbreak, and comfort. Over the years, he has quietly built one of the strongest careers in Indian music. Today, Arijit Singh is also one of the richest and most followed singers in the world. He just dropped a news where he announced that he is stepping back from playback singing, however he has not quit music altogether. 

You Might Be Interested In

Net Worth and Earnings

As per reports in 2025, Arijit Singh’s net worth is around Rs 410 to 420 crore. Most of this money comes from singing for films, live concerts, and music streaming platforms. Arijit is known to charge Rs 10 to 14 crore for a single live concert, especially overseas shows. His songs continue to earn money every day through platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Recently, he became the most followed singer on Spotify, crossing global stars like Taylor Swift and BTS. This only added to his global value as an artist.

Despite such massive success, Arijit lives a quiet life. He avoids parties, flashy interviews, and luxury displays. He prefers staying close to his roots in West Bengal and is often seen travelling like a normal person.

You Might Be Interested In

Second Wife Koel Roy

A big part of his personal life is his second wife, Koel Roy. According to reports,  Arijit married Koel in 2014 in a simple, private ceremony attended only by close family. The two knew each other from their younger days. Koel Roy was earlier married and has a daughter from her first marriage. Arijit accepted her child as his own, and together they later had two sons.

Koel stays away from the spotlight. She does not give interviews and rarely appears in public events. People close to Arijit say she plays a strong role behind the scenes. She helps manage his travel, schedules, and personal life. Those who know the couple say Koel keeps Arijit grounded and focused, as per reports. 

Also Read: Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 9:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: arijit singhbreaking-newsentertainment newslatest news

RELATED News

Internet Loses Calm As Arijit Singh Pulls A Shocker, Abruptly Announces Retirement From Playback Singing At The Age Of 38: ‘I Am Calling It Off’

What Is The Dispute Between Chinmayi Sripada And Chiranjeevi? Telugu Star Gets Slammed Over His Shocking Remarks On Casting Couch: ‘Men Remain In Positions Where…’

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

Kannada TV Star Kavya Gowda Alleges Rape Threats Amid Family Feud As Husband Somshekar Undergoes Treatment After Being Stabbed By A Close Relative

After Mouni Roy, Mimi Chakraborty Faces Shocking Harassment, Forced Off Stage During Bongaon Event: ‘It Defamed Me’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Jacob Martin? Former Indian Cricketer, Who Was Once Arrested In Human Trafficking Case, Rams His Car Into Three Other Vehicles Under The Influence Of Alcohol

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka Power Into Semifinals; Alexander Zverev Made to Sweat

T20 World Cup 2026: Gautam Gambhir Should Stay Away From Social Media, Ajinkya Rahane’s Friendly Advice to Team India Head Coach

Android 17 Leaks: Tipped To Bring Soft Blur UI, Floating Recorder Controls, App Lock And More, Is a Big Redesign Coming?

Budget 2026: Why Does A Halwa Ceremony Signals The Start Of A Union Budget? All You Need To Know About The Tradition And Its Significance

30-Year-Old Teacher Dies By Suicide In Bihar, Wishes For 3-Month-Old Daughter To Light The Funeral Pyre In Final Note, Family Alleges Foul Play

Why Are Students Protesting Against UGC’s New Equity Rules? All You Need To Know About The Uproar On Anti-Casteism Rules As They Dub It Exclusionary

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

Who Will Succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei? Here Are Three Likely Candidates To Replace The Supreme Leader As Reports Of Him Hiding In The Bunker Emerge

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife
India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife
India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife
India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

QUICK LINKS