India’s Richest Singer? How Arijit Singh Built A Fortune With His Soulful Voice And Found Love Again In His Second Wife

Arijit Singh is not just a singer. For many people, his voice is tied to memories, heartbreak, and comfort. Over the years, he has quietly built one of the strongest careers in Indian music. Today, Arijit Singh is also one of the richest and most followed singers in the world. He just dropped a news where he announced that he is stepping back from playback singing, however he has not quit music altogether.

Net Worth and Earnings

As per reports in 2025, Arijit Singh’s net worth is around Rs 410 to 420 crore. Most of this money comes from singing for films, live concerts, and music streaming platforms. Arijit is known to charge Rs 10 to 14 crore for a single live concert, especially overseas shows. His songs continue to earn money every day through platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music. Recently, he became the most followed singer on Spotify, crossing global stars like Taylor Swift and BTS. This only added to his global value as an artist.

Despite such massive success, Arijit lives a quiet life. He avoids parties, flashy interviews, and luxury displays. He prefers staying close to his roots in West Bengal and is often seen travelling like a normal person.

Second Wife Koel Roy

A big part of his personal life is his second wife, Koel Roy. According to reports, Arijit married Koel in 2014 in a simple, private ceremony attended only by close family. The two knew each other from their younger days. Koel Roy was earlier married and has a daughter from her first marriage. Arijit accepted her child as his own, and together they later had two sons.

Koel stays away from the spotlight. She does not give interviews and rarely appears in public events. People close to Arijit say she plays a strong role behind the scenes. She helps manage his travel, schedules, and personal life. Those who know the couple say Koel keeps Arijit grounded and focused, as per reports.

