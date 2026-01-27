LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

After Border 2 earned ₹185 crore worldwide in just three days, producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed that Border 3 is inevitable.

Sunny Deol has sparked a Border 3 buzz (IMAGE: X)
Sunny Deol has sparked a Border 3 buzz (IMAGE: X)

Published: January 27, 2026 18:52:05 IST
Published: January 27, 2026 18:52:05 IST

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

Border 3 Buzz: Bhushan Kumar is riding high right now. Border 2 just pulled in ₹167 crore worldwide in three days, and he’s loving all the attention.

Honestly, with fans this excited, Bhushan says Border 3 isn’t just a possibility, it’s pretty much a given. He dropped that bit of news in a chat with Hindustan Times.

After Border 2, Is Border 3 In The Making? 

So, is Border 3 officially happening? Yes, but don’t expect it tomorrow. Bhushan and director Anurag Singh said they were actually working on another film together before Border 2 took off. Now that Border 2 is a hit, they’re going back to that original project for a while. 

Bhushan explained, “We’re doing a joint venture between his company and mine. He’ll direct, and it’s something new. Border 3 will come, just not right away.”

Bhushan doesn’t leave much room for doubt. “Obviously, it’s such a big franchise. If you bring something back after almost 30 years and people love it like this, you have to keep it going.”

When Border 3 does roll around, it’ll be a team effort between Bhushan’s T-Series and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta’s JP Films. They haven’t picked a director yet.

But before any of that, Bhushan and Anurag Singh have their other movie to finish. Bhushan put it simply: “We’ll pick up where we left off before Border 2. Now’s the right time. That’s what’s next.”

About Border 2

Border 2 is a spiritual follow-up of the 1997 hit Border by JP Dutta, which was directed by Anurag Singh. It is a movie of Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. It opened in cinemas on January 23 before Republic Day, and it is performing very well in the cinema halls.

Border 2 box office performance

The movie, directed by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, earned a bang with Rs 30 crore on Friday. It managed to record a progressive curve in its box office collections over the holiday weekend.

Collection in Border 2 box offices has resumed in the past weekend, and the film is able to generate Rs 36.5 crore on the first da,y and then the box office collection recorded a steep rise to 54.5 crore on the second day. 

The holiday of Republic Day further enhanced the movie on Monday, where the movie Border 2 garnered Rs 59 crore, indicating good footfalls over the long weekend.

Tuesday, January 27, 2026, Day 5: Border 2 experienced a massive decline with the regular working days being reinstated.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 8.2 crore as per the initial estimations. On Tuesday, the Hindi version has registered a total occupancy of 17.72 per cent. However, it should be noted that this will change as the day goes by.

Although the gap is present, the total of the five days of the film based on the initial estimates is currently at Rs 185.2 crore in any country. The official figures of Day 5 will be provided on January 28 at 8.30 am.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 6:52 PM IST
Tags: Border 3, latest movie news, sunny deol, Varun Dhawan

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update
Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update
Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update
Is Sunny Deol Gearing Up For Border 3 As Border 2 Pockets Rs. 185 Crore At Box Office? Bhushan Kumar Gives A BIG Update

QUICK LINKS