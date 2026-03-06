Inside Nayanika Reddy’s Mangala Snanam Fun, Groom Allu Sirish Reacts Saying ‘Wish Traditions Allowed The Groom To Attend This Event’

Nayanika Reddy has shared the first pictures and videos from her mangala snanam ceremony ahead of her wedding to actor Allu Sirish. The bride was blessed by members of the Allu family, including Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, and Sneha Reddy, during the traditional celebrations.

Actor Allu Sirish is set to marry his longtime girlfriend Nayanika Reddy in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad on Friday. While the couple hosted several pre-wedding parties and cocktail gatherings, they also embraced age-old traditions with ceremonies such as pasupu danchadam, mangala snanam, and mehendi. Nayanika also posted pictures of her soon-to-be father-in-law Allu Aravind, as well as Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy, blessing her during the festivities.

Inside Nayanika Reddy’s traditional pre-wedding ceremonies

Taking to Instagram, Nayanika shared a video of her mangala snanam (holy bath), which she revealed is called mailapolu in her family. The video and pictures on her stories show the bride surrounded by family members who joyfully applied turmeric and nalugu before the ceremonial bath.

Her fiancé Sirish jokingly expressed his FOMO. Reposting the video on his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “I wish the tradition allowed the groom to attend this event! @nayanika_reddy.”

Later on Thursday, Nayanika also shared glimpses of her mehendi ceremony. On Friday morning, she posted pictures from her pasupu danchadam (turmeric grinding) ritual, captioning them, “It’s the day.”

In the photos, Nayanika is seen dressed in a gold and purple saree adorned with traditional jewellery as she takes part in the ceremony. Allu Aravind attended the ritual and was seen warmly holding his future daughter-in-law’s hands. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy arrived with their son Ayaan. Konidela Surekha, wife of Chiranjeevi and aunt to Arjun and Sirish, was also present.

Nayanika is yet to reveal her wedding look, and Sirish has also kept his attire under wraps.

Allu Sirish–Nayanika Reddy’s wedding

Sirish and Nayanika are tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6 — the same date Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy got married 15 years ago.

The couple previously hosted a pre-wedding reception for friends from the film industry at Allu Studios on March 2. Their celebrations began earlier with a party in Dubai with close friends, followed by a cocktail gathering hosted by Allu Arjun in Hyderabad. Alongside these celebrations, the couple also observed traditional ceremonies such as pelli koduku, pasupu danchadam, and mangala snanam.

Sirish and Nayanika reportedly met at a party hosted by actor Nithiin and his wife Shalini Kandukuri for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi during their 2023 wedding celebrations. Nayanika, who is Shalini’s best friend, soon began dating Sirish. The couple got engaged in October 2025.

While announcing the wedding date, Sirish had joked that there would be no sangeet as they were sticking to South Indian traditions. Members of the Allu-Konidela family — including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela, Varun Tej, Sai Durgha Tej, and Niharika Konidela — are expected to attend the ceremony.

ALSO READ: ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode