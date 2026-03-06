LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina's Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina's Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

Back at the mansion, Noina wonders where Mihir has gone on Holi and asks Gayatri if she knows anything. Gayatri casually replies that he had some work and leaves. As Noina continues to question what could be so important on this day, Mihir suddenly returns home and joins everyone in dancing and celebrating. Concerned, Noina approaches him and asks if everything is alright.

Smriti Irani (Photo: IG)
Smriti Irani (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 6, 2026 12:17:59 IST

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

The Holi special episode begins with Mihir visiting Tulsi and promising that he will make Noina pay for everything she has done to him. He gently applies color on Tulsi, leaving her stunned by his words. After learning the truth about the alleged affair, Tulsi finds herself torn and unsure about what she should do next.

Meanwhile, the Virani family celebrates Holi at Shanti Niketan. Angad and Vrinda, who have returned home, joyfully dance and smear colors on each other. However, Mitali watches the celebrations from a distance with a grim expression. When Pari notices her, she quietly walks away from the area.

Back at the mansion, Noina wonders where Mihir has gone on Holi and asks Gayatri if she knows anything. Gayatri casually replies that he had some work and leaves. As Noina continues to question what could be so important on this day, Mihir suddenly returns home and joins everyone in dancing and celebrating. Concerned, Noina approaches him and asks if everything is alright.

Mihir then tells her that he has a surprise and asks everyone to gather in the main hall. Confused about what is happening, Noina is left stunned when Mihir plays a video from six years ago showing the two of them together. Shocked, she begs him to stop the video, but Mihir refuses, insisting that everyone needs to see it as he has nothing to be ashamed of.

He then reveals that he was innocent that night and had only been drunk, clarifying that nothing ever happened between him and Noina. As the truth comes out, the family begins blaming Noina for destroying Mihir and Tulsi’s lives. Some even say she will never find happiness after what she did.

Pari also expresses regret for supporting Noina all these years, while Mitali continues to stand by her side.

Trying to defend herself, Noina claims she did everything out of love. However, Mihir dismisses her explanation and firmly states that what she did was wrong. He declares that no one can ever take Tulsi’s place in his life or his heart. Mihir then asks Noina to leave the house, adding that her belongings will be sent to her later. Although Suchi attempts to plead on Noina’s behalf, Mihir firmly asks her to stop.

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Tags: ekta kapoorKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2MihirNoinasmriti iranitulsi

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ BIG Revelation: Will Mihir And Tulsi Come Together After Noina’s Betrayal Is Exposed 6 Years Later? Check The Lastest Holi Episode

