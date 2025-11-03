LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is 52-Year-Old Malaika Arora Dating 33-Year-Old Diamond Merchant Harsh Mehta? Viral Video Drops BIG Hint About The 'Mystery Man'

A video of Malaika Arora enjoying Enrique Iglesias’s concert with a mysterious man has gone viral, sparking speculation about a new romance. Fans wonder if the actress has moved on from Arjun Kapoor after their breakup earlier this year.

Malaika Arora with new rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta ( PHOTO: Instagram)
Malaika Arora with new rumoured boyfriend Harsh Mehta ( PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 3, 2025 16:56:37 IST

Once again, the social media buzz is surrounding Malaika Arora, but this time not due to her exercise routine, her style, or her presence in the company of Arjun Kapoor, but due to a viral video clip of one of her concerts with Enrique Iglesias. 

The actress was also caught dancing to the electrifying performance of the international singer, but what attracted more was the mystery man who was in her company all night long.

Malaika Arora moves on from Arjun Kapoor? 

Malaika is observed in the video doing rounds online vibing with a tall well built man creating speculations of a possible new romance.

The two were seen dancing and singing together in the crowd. It was quite questionable whether Malla has forgotten about her long-term relationship with Arjun Kapoor, with whom she broke up at the beginning of the year.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ended their six-year relationship in 2024. Arjun later confirmed their breakup while promoting his film Singham Again. 

Who is the mystery man? 

With the clip going viral, social media got into full-blown detective mode. It was initially believed that the man was Harsh Mehta, a 33-year-old diamond merchant who was allegedly on the verge of the industry. This suggestion was soon spread by various fan pages and entertainment accounts, which generated the speculation of a nascent relationship.

The rumour mill of the internet was however soon disbelieved by a better-informed part of fans. Some of the Reddit users emerged to explain that the mystery man is not a new boyfriend or high-profile businessman.

One said, “He is actually a manager of Malaika Arora.” 

Last week, Malaika Arora celebrated her 50th birthday in Goa. On Instagram, she posted a party carousel. Malaika had a great time with her son Arhaan Khan, sister Amrita Arora, close friends, and loved ones all present to celebrate this birthday.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 4:53 PM IST
QUICK LINKS