Home > Entertainment > Is Amazon Prime Video Down? Internet Calls It 'Major Outage' As Services Get Affected On Diwali

A major AWS outage disrupted Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa, and apps like Canva, Perplexity AI, Robinhood, and Venmo across the U.S. on Monday. AWS confirmed increased error rates in its US-EAST-1 region, while affected companies rushed to restore normal service.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 20, 2025 15:38:05 IST

An outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) took down several online platforms of thousands of users in the United States on Monday. The users complained about Amazon.com, Prime Video, Alexa and other applications such as Perplexity AI, Canva, Robinhood and Venmo.

Several users are complaining of the problems with other online platforms such as Snapchat.

AWS outage

On its status page, AWS wrote, “We can confirm higher error rates and latencies with numerous AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region.

The CEO of Perplexity (Aravind Srinivas) has indicated that the issue with the outage with the AI chatbot was an AWS problem. “Perplexity is down right now. The root cause is an AWS issue. we are trying to make it out, wrote he on X.

In a post, Canva stated, “We are already seeing very high rates of errors that are affecting functionality on Canva. Our group is engaged in exploring the problem and establishing normal access within the shortest time possible.

How did the Internet react? 

When several of the online platforms were experiencing problems, people rushed to X in a bid to bring out the problem. A user posted on X, “wow AWS is down and it has taken half the internet with it.

“Even amazon dot com is down. I cannot remember that in previous AWS outages. This has to be a large one, another wrote.

Another user wrote, Why is Snapchat and everything else down I can’t lose my snap streaks.

Another wrote, “Hey guys! So I simply went on downdetector (to check whether only several things are down, or there is some sort of outage) and uuhh, this does not look so good!

ALSO READ: AWS Outage Hits ‘Half The Internet’: Snapchat, Roblox, Amazon, Duolingo And Other Major Services Disrupted | What We Know So Far

First published on: Oct 20, 2025 3:38 PM IST
Is Amazon Prime Video Down? Internet Calls It ‘Major Outage’ As Services Get Affected On Diwali

