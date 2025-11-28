Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Major Mohit Sharma’s parents have taken their fight to the Delhi High Court, demanding a halt to the release of Ranveer Singh’s new film, Dhurandhar.

In their plea, they say the filmmakers used their son’s story without asking or even talking to the family first.

Delhi HC Petition Filed Against Dhurandhar

They’ve named everyone involved, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification, ADGPI, director and co-producer Aditya Dhar, and Jio Studios.

Their complaint points out that the film’s trailer even shows key moments from Major Sharma’s life, including his counter-terrorism missions. According to the family, this isn’t just disrespectful, it violates Major Sharma’s posthumous rights, his dignity, and the family’s privacy, as protected under Article 21.

They aren’t just upset about permission. The petition calls out the filmmakers for treating Major Sharma’s life like a business opportunity. His story, they say, isn’t a product to be sold for profit, especially without truth and dignity or even a simple request for approval.

There’s a deeper worry, too. The family argues that the movie reveals actual military strategies and procedures, things that should never be shown without official clearance from the ADGPI. They say this could put national security at risk.

Because of all this, Major Sharma’s parents want the court to block the film’s release. They’re also asking for a private screening, so they can see exactly how their son’s legacy is being portrayed.

The Supreme Court is set to hear their case next week. Advocates Roopenshu Pratap Singh and Manish Sharma are representing the family.

Is Dhurandhar based on a real-life story?

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar’s trailer has already set the internet on fire. Fans have been trying to figure out how closely it sticks to real events, especially since it’s said to be inspired by true stories.

One rumour connects Ranveer Singh’s character to Major Mohit Sharma, the Army officer who went undercover as Iftikhar Bhatt and infiltrated Hizbul Mujahideen in the early 2000s.

But director Aditya Dhar stepped in to shut those rumours down a few days ago.

When Mohit Sharma’s brother, Madhur, tagged him on social media to ask directly, Aditya replied, “Our film Dhurandhar is not based on the life of Major Mohit Sharma. This is an official clarification. If we ever make a biopic about him, we’ll do it right, with your full consent, in consultation with the family, and in a way that honours his sacrifice.”

When is Dhurandhar releasing?

Even though the trailer hints at a wild, violent ride, people can’t wait for Aditya Dhar’s next big project, especially after Uri. Dhurandhar is set to hit Indian theatres on December 5, 2025, and word is, it might even be released in two parts — though there’s no official announcement yet.

Dhurandhar power-packed cast

The cast is stacked: Ranveer Singh leads as “The Wrath of God,” Akshaye Khanna plays “The Apex Predator,” Sanjay Dutt is “The Jinn,” R Madhavan shows up as “The Charioteer of Karma,” and Arjun Rampal becomes “The Angel of Death.” Sara Arjun, just 20 but already known in Hindi and Tamil cinema, stars as Ranveer’s romantic interest — and this marks her first big Bollywood role.

ALSO READ: Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’