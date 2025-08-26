LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Harry Styles Dating Zoe Kravitz ? Steamy Kiss Caught On Cam Ignites Wild Romance Gossip

Is Harry Styles Dating Zoe Kravitz ? Steamy Kiss Caught On Cam Ignites Wild Romance Gossip

The tea is burning hot! Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles were seen locking mouths after cozy strolls in Rome. Fresh from heartbreak, it's creating a lot of noise, could 'Harvitz' really become the hottest couple of Hollywood?

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's Passionate Kiss Ignites Hollywood Gossip (Pic credit: Pinterest)
Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's Passionate Kiss Ignites Hollywood Gossip (Pic credit: Pinterest)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 26, 2025 09:52:36 IST

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have the internet on chokehold with their recent viral passionate kiss. According to reports, the moment took place at a chic Soho restaurant where they were full-on making out like teenagers, unaware of the curious gaze. This spicy excerpt followed a series of stolen shots of them walking hand-in-hand amidst Rome’s romantic setting as Zoe was on a press tour in Europe for her latest thriller. With both, Zoe, newly single following the 2024 split with fiancé Channing Tatum, and Harry also trying to explore his love life, dating rumors are sparking everywhere. 

Harry and Zoe’s Steamy London Kiss That Set Tongues Wagging

Sources described how electric the scene at Rita’s was as Harry and Zoe were practically hidden in the darkest corner, sharing steamy kisses and soft murmurs with candles giving a dim light over the dinner experience. Dressed up in vintage Gucci, the 31-year-old singer was having his best time with the 36-year-old “Blink Twice” director who pulled up in a a sleek black dress.

 Sources add that the two have been spending time together quite discreetly, keeping the romance lowkey. This wasn’t just celebrity spotting, it was a tease at what could be seen as Hollywood’s most unexpected romance. Now, fans are waiting for an official announcement.

Harry and Zoe: From Hollywood Circles to Hidden Flames

Despite the suddenness and abruptness of this union in the public eye, Harry and Zoe have hung in the same circles for years. For the record, each has kept a Hollywood legacy, Harry’s leap from a One D heartthrob to a Grammy-winning musician and Zoe’s transition from Lenny Kravitz’s daughter to accomplished actress and director.

 There had been murmurs of them dating casually through mutual friends, yet nothing took shape until this moment. Harry only adds to the pages of some cheesy romance with the likes of Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde, and Emily Ratajkowski, whereas Zoe’s love stories includes Karl Glusman and an intense three-year engagement to Tatum, who later split up due to busy schedules.

Fan Frenzy, Backlash, and What’s Next

Social media is literally exploded with plethora of reactions from fans who shipped “Harvitz” to Swifties bashing Zoe for breaking the girl . As memes, polls, and theories started surfacing all over social media, adding to the fireworks they created, the drama escalated to another level.

Will we hear an album from the two? As Zoe promotes “Caught Stealing” and Harry supposedly works on new music, this affair delivers sweetly spicier angles promising an absolute distraction to hold fans captive for every sighting to come.

Tags: harry styleshollywood newsZoe Kravitz

