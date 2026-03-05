LIVE TV
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears 'Super Climax' With Chapter 25 Expected On…

The spin-off manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is set to end with Chapter 25, which will release on March 8, 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 25 (Image: X)
Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Chapter 25 (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 5, 2026 21:13:08 IST

Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears 'Super Climax' With Chapter 25 Expected On…

The spin-off manga Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo is nearing its conclusion, and reports suggest that the series will end with Chapter 25. The final chapter is expected to be released on March 8, 2026, which will mark the “super climax” of the story.

The manga first debuted on September 8, 2025, on the official platforms Manga Plus and VIZ Media. It quickly attracted attention among fans of the Jujutsu Kaisen universe because it explored a different side of the world created by original author Gege Akutami. Even though some readers were initially unsure about the inclusion of aliens in the story, the spin-off gradually built a strong fan following.

So far, the series has released 24 chapters, and the upcoming Chapter 25 is expected to wrap up the storyline. According to reports, the final chapter will feature the manga’s big climax and bring the ongoing conflict to an end.

Story Twist Before the Finale of Jujutsu Kaisen 

In the latest chapters, the story took a major turn when Maru made a surprising decision. When everyone thought that the battle would continue between humans and the alien Simurian race that had come to Earth seeking refuge, Maru surprised everyone and chose to eliminate cursed energy itself. This choice could reshape the world and the future of both species.

Chapter 24 also set up an emotional moment for the finale. It teased a reunion between Yuji Itadori and his old friend Panda at the Gojo Clan storage space. Reports say that fans believe the final chapter will build on this meeting and may include reflections on everything the characters went through during the story.

What the Ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Could Mean

The spin-off was always planned as a short project. Earlier reports indicated that the manga would run for roughly six months and about three volumes, which matches the expected total of 25 chapters.

While the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo will close this chapter of the franchise, the story’s changes to the world, which includes the possibility of a new balance between humans, curses, and other species, may leave room for future stories set in the same universe.

First published on: Mar 5, 2026 9:13 PM IST
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Ending Soon? Spin-Off Manga Nears ‘Super Climax’ With Chapter 25 Expected On…

