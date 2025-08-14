LIVE TV
Is Taylor Swift’s Song Ruin the Friendship On Her New Album About Blake Lively? Fans Go Wild With Their Theories

Taylor Swift’s 12th album The Life of a Showgirl drops October 3, with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track and Max Martin–Shellback back as producers. Fans are buzzing over “Ruin the Friendship,” rumored to be about Blake Lively, and four collector’s editions packed with exclusive merch.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 14, 2025 11:57:05 IST

Taylor Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops October 3rd. The whole thing’s soaked in the glitz and high-drama vibe of her Eras Tourthink old Hollywood, neon lights, big energy. The title track? That one’s got Sabrina Carpenter, who’s not just a guest, but , who’s actually been on tour with Taylor.

Producers Max Martin and Shellback are back in the mix, too. Those two pretty much have the golden touch when it comes to pop hits.


Is Taylor Swift planning to address the Blake Lively controversy in new album? 

Collectors and hardcore fans have four special editions to look out for, each loaded with exclusive artwork, photo cards, and charm bracelets. Not your average CD drop, that’s for sure.

Fans lost it when they heard about the Taylor-Sabrina crossover. Social media went wild—one person all-caps screaming that their “life is complete,” another barely holding it together until release day. Someone else pointed out that the album comes out on Mean Girls Day, which, honestly, is just too perfect.

About track six, “Ruin the Friendship.” People are speculating, maybe a little too loudly, that this one’s about Blake Lively. The rumour mill’s in overdrive because the two have supposedly hit a rough patch lately. 

Reports from PEOPLE say things have cooled between Taylor and Blake, mostly thanks to Lively’s legal drama with Justin Baldoni.

Taylor got roped in with a subpoena and decided to step back for a bit. According to insiders, their friendship hasn’t ended, but it’s definitely on pause.

Word is, Taylor Swift was pretty upset after getting dragged into it by something Blake said in a text, calling her one of her “dragons.”  

