"It's not just mine…": Mohanlal dedicates Dadasaheb Phalke Award to entire Malayalam film industry

Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Actor Mohanlal will soon receive Indian cinema’s highest honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, at the 71st National Film Awards, set to take place on September 23.

The veteran star, who has worked for more than four decades in Malayalam cinema and beyond, called the award a tribute to the entire Malayalam film industry.

Speaking to ANI, Mohanlal said he views the award as something much bigger than himself. The Drishyam actor explained that since the honour is returning to Malayalam cinema after “20 years,” it belongs to all the artists who have shaped him as an actor.

“This is a tribute to the Malayalam film industry. After 20 years, this award is coming back to the Malayalam film industry. So, I am sharing this award with the Malayalam industry. I share this with all the great artists who work with me in Malayalam cinema, who have shaped me, who brought the artist in me, and who have shown beautiful light on my graceful walk in the industry. I share all my love and respect with them. When I heard that I was receiving the award, it was the greatest moment of my life,” said Mohanlal.

Calling it one of the “finest moments” of his life, the actor added, “When I heard that I got this, I thought, ‘What is happening? Is this for real?’–the highest award for an actor in the Indian film industry. So, this is a great moment, but I am sharing the credit with all my fellow members of this fraternity. I am sharing the respect with all the artists, directors, producers, and with everyone who works with me on sets, who loves me, and my fans.”

Earlier in the day, while addressing mediapersons in Kochi, the actor, often called one of the finest stars of Indian cinema, shared that he felt this award was not just his own but belonged to Malayalam cinema as a whole. He also recalled the moment when he was informed about receiving the honour, which he described as feeling like “a wild dream.”

In a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal has worked in numerous films across various genres. Known primarily for his work in Malayalam films, Mohanlal has also featured in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. He has received numerous accolades, including National Awards and the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan. As another feather in his cap, Mohanlal will be presented with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.